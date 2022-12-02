Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: Ipswich Town fan on his Lowestoft 'flag wars' in Qatar
A fan whose flag was draped behind a goal in England's win over Senegal has described how he had to fend off an "army of people" to secure the slot. Bob Green, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said friendly "flag wars" between fans was a feature of a pre-match build-up. He has...
Wounded West Indies 'want to go one step further' after showing fight in Perth
Visitors have been laid low by injuries but assistant coach wants them to "grind and fight and stay in the fight as long as possible"
Soccer-Shocks aplenty but Asia again unrepresented at business end
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asia will again be unrepresented in the World Cup quarter-finals but several upset wins and vibrant displays have many in the continent feeling that the gap to the best teams is closing.
Christians now a minority in England and Wales
Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday, underlining a landmark shift towards secularism in multicultural Britain. - 'That's just Britain' - Some 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.
BBC
Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £97,000 through ticket sales...
BBC
Matt Hancock: I was warned 820,000 in UK could die from Covid
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he was warned 820,000 people in the UK could die from Covid two months before the country went into lockdown. In his new diaries on the pandemic, the MP says in January 2020 he was told by England's chief medical officer the toll was "a reasonable case scenario" if restrictions were not introduced.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent's Wade Ceramics sheds 130 staff
Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Wade Ceramics is making 130 staff redundant just weeks before Christmas, it has been revealed. City MP Jo Gideon confirmed the jobs were being axed, months after the firm's boss said its annual energy bill had risen by £500,000. Ms Gideon said she was "actively working"...
BBC
Gordon Brown: Labour plan would make UK work for Scotland
Labour's proposed reforms to the British political system would "make the UK work for Scotland", former prime minister Gordon Brown has said. The party's plans include a binding veto for Holyrood over devolved issues and the power to join international arrangements like the Erasmus scheme. Labour is also looking at...
BBC
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
'I think I'll be fine' - Cummins hopeful of being fit for Adelaide Test
"It's just a small strain so normally about a one-weeker, and if you bowl you make it worse," he says about not bowling in the final innings in Perth
BBC
Luke Procter: Northamptonshire name all-rounder as new Championship skipper
Northamptonshire have named Luke Procter as their County Championship captain for the 2023 season. The club had two skippers in red-ball cricket this summer after batter Ricardo Vasconcelos gave up the job after eight games. He was replaced by overseas signing Will Young as they finished sixth in the Division...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
Men's Health
How TCL Mobile Is Fusing Technology And Football To Unite Us All
It’s not for nothing that football is called The Beautiful Game. Aesthetically, there’s nothing like it: the thrill of a perfectly executed pass, the breath-holding excitement of a coordinated goal attack, the unbeatable sense of unity when your team scores in the 89th minute. And with football top...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
'Absolute joke' - Millwall boss unhappy after Sunderland defeat
It wasn't a happy trip to Sunderland for Millwall, and Gary Rowett didn't try to sugar-coat it.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp says broadcaster ‘fighting against its liberal bias’
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has said the broadcaster “does have a liberal bias” but that “the institution is fighting against it”.In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker said the BBC has been too London-centric “which can create groupthink”.He said Brexit had come as “big surprise to the BBC”, adding: “The BBC didn’t understand the ‘mind’ of the country.”Mr Sharp, who donates his £160,000 salary to charity, suggested ongoing efforts to transfer departments to the north of England, Scotland and Wales would help ensure the same mistakes are not made again.Mr Sharp referenced...
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
UK's Labour vows to abolish House of Lords
Britain's opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and "indefensible" House of Lords as part of a constitutional revamp to redistribute economic growth after Brexit. "I think the House of Lords is indefensible.
navalnews.com
HMS Glasgow Enters Water for the First Type
The first-in-class ship is now at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, where outfitting will be completed. HMS Glasgow will then start sea trials ahead of her commissioning with the Royal Navy. The future frigate was previously loaded on a barge at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard and moved down...
