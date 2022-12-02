BBC chairman Richard Sharp has said the broadcaster “does have a liberal bias” but that “the institution is fighting against it”.In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker said the BBC has been too London-centric “which can create groupthink”.He said Brexit had come as “big surprise to the BBC”, adding: “The BBC didn’t understand the ‘mind’ of the country.”Mr Sharp, who donates his £160,000 salary to charity, suggested ongoing efforts to transfer departments to the north of England, Scotland and Wales would help ensure the same mistakes are not made again.Mr Sharp referenced...

2 DAYS AGO