BBC

World Cup: Ipswich Town fan on his Lowestoft 'flag wars' in Qatar

A fan whose flag was draped behind a goal in England's win over Senegal has described how he had to fend off an "army of people" to secure the slot. Bob Green, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said friendly "flag wars" between fans was a feature of a pre-match build-up. He has...
AFP

Christians now a minority in England and Wales

Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday, underlining a landmark shift towards secularism in multicultural Britain.  - 'That's just Britain' - Some 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.
BBC

Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices

A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £97,000 through ticket sales...
BBC

Matt Hancock: I was warned 820,000 in UK could die from Covid

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he was warned 820,000 people in the UK could die from Covid two months before the country went into lockdown. In his new diaries on the pandemic, the MP says in January 2020 he was told by England's chief medical officer the toll was "a reasonable case scenario" if restrictions were not introduced.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent's Wade Ceramics sheds 130 staff

Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Wade Ceramics is making 130 staff redundant just weeks before Christmas, it has been revealed. City MP Jo Gideon confirmed the jobs were being axed, months after the firm's boss said its annual energy bill had risen by £500,000. Ms Gideon said she was "actively working"...
BBC

Gordon Brown: Labour plan would make UK work for Scotland

Labour's proposed reforms to the British political system would "make the UK work for Scotland", former prime minister Gordon Brown has said. The party's plans include a binding veto for Holyrood over devolved issues and the power to join international arrangements like the Erasmus scheme. Labour is also looking at...
BBC

Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans

A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
BBC

Luke Procter: Northamptonshire name all-rounder as new Championship skipper

Northamptonshire have named Luke Procter as their County Championship captain for the 2023 season. The club had two skippers in red-ball cricket this summer after batter Ricardo Vasconcelos gave up the job after eight games. He was replaced by overseas signing Will Young as they finished sixth in the Division...
Men's Health

How TCL Mobile Is Fusing Technology And Football To Unite Us All

It’s not for nothing that football is called The Beautiful Game. Aesthetically, there’s nothing like it: the thrill of a perfectly executed pass, the breath-holding excitement of a coordinated goal attack, the unbeatable sense of unity when your team scores in the 89th minute. And with football top...
BBC

Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed

Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
The Independent

BBC chairman Richard Sharp says broadcaster ‘fighting against its liberal bias’

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has said the broadcaster “does have a liberal bias” but that “the institution is fighting against it”.In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker said the BBC has been too London-centric “which can create groupthink”.He said Brexit had come as “big surprise to the BBC”, adding: “The BBC didn’t understand the ‘mind’ of the country.”Mr Sharp, who donates his £160,000 salary to charity, suggested ongoing efforts to transfer departments to the north of England, Scotland and Wales would help ensure the same mistakes are not made again.Mr Sharp referenced...
AFP

UK's Labour vows to abolish House of Lords

Britain's opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and "indefensible" House of Lords as part of a constitutional revamp to redistribute economic growth after Brexit. "I think the House of Lords is indefensible.
navalnews.com

HMS Glasgow Enters Water for the First Type

The first-in-class ship is now at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, where outfitting will be completed. HMS Glasgow will then start sea trials ahead of her commissioning with the Royal Navy. The future frigate was previously loaded on a barge at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard and moved down...

