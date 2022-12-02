ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Board of Pharmacy sues Moorhead-based THC businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) worked on station-equipment preparation and patrolled area wildlife management areas and state parks. Lake of the Woods was still mostly wide open on the west side as of the week after Thanksgiving. With more ice should come good ice fishing. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls...
Coyote Catalog Available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are again opening the Coyote Catalog, a statewide effort designed to connect committed hunters and trappers with landowners dealing with coyotes in their areas. Landowners can sign up on the Department of Agriculture website, nd.gov/ndda/. Hunters and...
Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana

Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half and pulled away for a 63-48 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams. In his third game back...

