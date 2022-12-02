2 women cash in $3M from winning Publix scratch-off tickets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lucky Florida Lottery players are going home with a combined $3 million dollars in prizes after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 25-year-old Amela Agic, of Fort Myers, and 56-year-old Laura Frisone, of Marco Island, claimed $1 million and $2 million in prizes respectively from the Monopoly Doubler family of scratch-off games at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.
Agic chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,98
She bought her winning $20 ticket from the Publix located at 4600 Summerlin Road in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Frisone also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848. She bought her winning $10 ticket from the Publix located at 1089 North Collier Boulevard in Marco Island. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $176 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.51.
The $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched features more than $493 million in cash prizes and includes eight top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.
