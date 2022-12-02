Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Missoula native, Utah point guard Rollie Worster earns Pac-12 player of the week
MISSOULA — Missoula native Rollie Worster earned the Pac-12 player of the week honor for men's basketball after a strong showing to open conference play last week. Worster — a junior in his second year with Utah — had a near triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Utah topped then-No. 4 Arizona last Thursday, 81-66, in Salt Lake City. Worster, Utah's starting point guard, shot 5 for 12 from the field and played 37 minutes in the win.
Utah’s win over USC is most-watched Pac-12 championship game ever
Pac-12 football championship game TV ratings: 6,234,000 viewers watched the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans on Friday.
kslsports.com
Utah, USC Break Pac-12 Championship Viewership Records
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus USC set a new viewership record for the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night in Las Vegas. The two schools clashed at Allegiant Stadium, leaving it all out on the field, but the Utes came out the victors in a 47-24 blowout that had significant College Football Playoff implications.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On The CFP Rankings Show: We Have A Great Deal Of Confidence On This Team
SALT LAKE CITY- Against all odds, Utah football won their second-straight Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance on Friday night in Las Vegas. Not many people gave the Utes a chance against (at the time) No. 4 ranked USC who was certainly College Football Playoff bound. Utah put a stop to that conversation with a 47-24 beatdown of the Trojans. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped on the CFP Rankings Show Sunday afternoon and credited his team for having a great deal of confidence in themselves.
247Sports
Trojan offense falls out of character in Pac-12 championship loss to Utah
LAS VEGAS -- Six days removed from putting on a show against a good Notre Dame defense, the USC offense struggled mightily for the final three quarters against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The pillars of the Trojan dominance over Notre Dame (Caleb Williams’ elusiveness, third-down mastery) disappeared in Sin City. The Trojans scored 2.18 points per drive against the Utes. That was their second-lowest average on the year behind USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State.
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
All of the players from Utah football, BYU football and Utah State football who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kslsports.com
Utah To Face Penn State In Second Rose Bowl Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 8 Utah football is heading to the Rose Bowl once more, this time to take on No. 11 Penn State per the official announcement Sunday afternoon. The Utes made their first Rose Bowl appearance in program history just a short year ago against Ohio State just a short year ago to rave reviews.
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
Utah QB Cameron Rising, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson: Win vs. USC in Pac-12 Championship Game 'was destined'
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson said Friday's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game win over USC "was destined." The second meeting between the No. 11 Utes (10-3) and No. 4 Trojans (11-2) on the 2022 season resulted in another victory for head coach Kyle Whittingham's team, which previously beat Lincoln Riley's squad 43-42 Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Concludes Road Trip With Dominant Win At Weber State
OGDEN, Utah – Tanner Christensen’s 20 points lead Utah Tech pulled away in the second half with Weber State struggling at home in a 77-65 loss. Weber State (2-5) hosted the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-5) at the Dee Events Center on Saturday, December 3. The Wildcats looked to...
Penn State Gets a Rose Bowl Date With Utah
Penn State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Rose Bowl appearance by returning to the classic postseason game in January. The Rose Bowl announced Sunday that Penn State will play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 109th edition of the oldest operating bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan, CFP chair, shares initial thoughts on USC's loss to Utah, impact of championships on final CFP field
Boo Corrigan was watching the Utah-USC game with the implications in mind. The College Football Playoff Committee chair talked about what it could mean for Ohio State in the future. Ohio State is holding on to the No. 5 spot as it stands. The Buckeyes would be the next in...
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Tom Holmoe, Kalani Sitake Respond To New Mexico Bowl Bid
PROVO, Utah – BYU will play in the New Mexico Bowl to close out the 2022 season. The opponent waiting for them is the 7-5 SMU Mustangs from the American Athletic Conference. A month ago, BYU was sitting at 4-5, staring down a potential losing season. So to turn things around as they did with a three-game winning streak and to land a quality program like SMU in the Bowl Season, there’s not much an underperforming BYU can ask for in its final game as an FBS Independent.
kslsports.com
I Want To Be With U Everywhere: Rose Bowl Ticket Price Tag
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be heading to their second straight Rose Bowl and naturally fans are excited and enthusiastic about supporting their team once again in the most storied New Year’s Six bowl game of them all. With the illustrious mystique of the Rose Bowl comes a ticket price tag to match. Here is a rundown of what prices are looking like as well as options for where to go to buy tickets.
Wasatch Wilderness: Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James) is a small to medium-sized evergreen tree native to the Wasatch Mountains. A durable tree that often grows on exposed, rocky […]
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
elisportsnetwork.com
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings | CBS Sports Headlines Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings Michigan’s reaction to winning the Big Ten title had a different feel this season. It held […]
Comments / 1