Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family and manager said Monday night. She was 71 years old.
Journal Inquirer
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page...
