Read full article on original website
Related
kuathletics.com
🏀 Wilson and Dick Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors
IRVING, Texas – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick have earned Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Wilson is the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Dick is the co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The weekly honors are voted on by a media panel which covers the league.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Hot Start Leads Jayhawks to 7-0 Start to Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas improved to 7-0 on the season as the Jayhawks defeated Southeast Missouri State 88-51 in a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. The 88 points were a season high and the undefeated start is the best since the 2019-20 season. Offensively, Kansas featured...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jayhawks Selected for AutoZone Liberty Bowl, to Play Arkansas on Dec. 28
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Making their first postseason appearance since the 2008 season, the Kansas Jayhawks have accepted an invitation to play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. The game will take place inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at 4:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas to Host SEMO on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After closing out the month of November 6-0, Kansas Women’s Basketball opens play in December against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brian Hanni and...
Comments / 0