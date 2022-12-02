Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Body Found in Malibu Area ID'd by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff's officials said there were no.
NBC San Diego
Five People Arrested at End of Pursuit in Boyle Heights
At least five people were arrested at the end of a pursuit that ended in Boyle Heights. The pursuit started in Ventura County and went through LA and Orange counties. The driver led CHP units on a very high-speed pursuit reaching up to speeds over 100 miles per hour at multiple points.
NBC San Diego
Toddler Attacked by Coyote Outside Calif. Home
Los Angeles may be considered an "urban jungle" but a Woodland Hills family is shaken up after their toddler was attacked by a coyote outside their home. “I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father, said.
NBC San Diego
Box Truck Tumbles Off Side of 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
The wet weather appeared to be a factor in three crashes on rain-slick highways in an area of Santa Clarita, including one in which a box truck went over a guardrail and onto the wreckage of an earlier accident, authorities said Friday. A box truck was seen bursting through the...
