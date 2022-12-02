MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will reach the mid 70s later today. Our temps will be way above average and could even be record breaking between now and Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with morning temps in the low 60s all week long. Our best chance of rain looks to come this weekend on Sunday with temps and humidity values finally starting to fall. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the low 50s.

1 DAY AGO