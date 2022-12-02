Read full article on original website
Above average temperatures this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will reach the mid 70s later today. Our temps will be way above average and could even be record breaking between now and Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with morning temps in the low 60s all week long. Our best chance of rain looks to come this weekend on Sunday with temps and humidity values finally starting to fall. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the low 50s.
Fruitdale High getting ready to reopen after tornado damage
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When the students of Fruitdale High return on Wednesday they’re going to find their school in pretty rough shape. The gym, the cafeteria and other buildings suffered significant damage in last weeks tornado. “Pictures definitely do not do it justice. When I saw it, I...
Santa makes early stop on Dearborn Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s crunch mode for Santa as we are now three weeks from Christmas. But even with all his last minute demands and requests -- FOX 10 News spotted him on Dearborn Street Sunday afternoon. Marty and Chris Henken -- hosting the big man in red...
Tennis Championship competitors visiting Mobile, enjoyed exploring during downtime
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United States Tennis Association wrapped up its 2022 Southern Combo Doubles Championships in Mobile. 1,500 players from across the South came out to compete in the four-day Championship. While the competition heated up over the four days, players also had the opportunity to explore Mobile.
1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
Visit the Beau Rivage this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the holiday season at the Beau Rivage! The Beau Rivage’s legendary Christmas decor will be on display throughout the holidays. This seasons décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent, oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered tress and thousands of red poinsettias throughout the atrium. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will soar over Beau Rivage’s atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, which offers an outstanding opportunity to capture photos with family and friends.
Banana Pudding with Barnyard Buffet
JJ from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious banana pudding. Watch the video to see how it’s prepared. Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Blvd. S, Saraland, AL. For more on the restaurant visit their website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
Sweet stray terrier needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old terrier, all-American dog named Macaroon.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
Dog freed from plastic jug in Bay Minette finds a forever home
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The dog who was on the run for five weeks with a jug on his head has found a forever home, according to a Facebook post from the Bay Minette Animal Control Lost/Found & Adoptable Pets. Duke, previously given the nickname ‘JugHead’, was freed from the plastic jug on Nov. […]
Jeremy Jones: Murderer attacks day after Hurricane Ivan hits Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man living under an alias shows up on the doorsteps of a previous employer the day before Hurricane Ivan strikes. While staying with the family, the man commits a gruesome murder. This is the story of Jeremy Jones. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the […]
Fairhope Police following up leads in weekend shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police continue to follow up leads in a shooting that happened over the weekend in their downtown entertainment district. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay -- but when it comes to what led to the gunfire -- investigators are still trying to figure that out.
Mobile PD: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Interstate 65 in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 5:55 p.m, officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian standing in the middle of the roadway being struck by a vehicle. Officers discovered that the male was standing in the middle lane on the southbound I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle.
New I-10 Mobile Bridge, Bayway Project moves forward with additional funding
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation confirmed $375 million in federal and state funding for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project and said the projected is “financially viable” in a release from ALDOT Monday afternoon. Earlier plans and a proposal for a new I-10 toll bridge first came over a year […]
ALDOT plans to move forward with Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations today announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation will move forward with the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, prior to knowing the results of outstanding applications for federal Mega Grant and Bridge Investment Program funding. In a...
South Alabama headed to New Orleans Bowl, will face Western Kentucky
South Alabama will face Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, game organizers announced Sunday. The New Orleans Bowl takes place Dec. 21 at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN. “We are so excited to be a part of the R+L Carriers New Orleans...
1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
