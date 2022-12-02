Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Portland city officials avoid competitive process for gunshot detection pilot
Text messages between a Portland Police Bureau officer and a ShotSpotter representative suggest a cozy relationship helped pave the way for the city’s decision to pilot the gunshot detection technology. The mayor’s office is piecing together a proposal for city council’s consideration that would award a contract for the trial run to ShotSpotter. Emails indicate the city plans to forgo a competitive bidding process, despite a concerted effort by competitor EAGL Technology to be taken seriously by city officials.
opb.org
Where everybody knows your game: Portland brewery aims to be a space for more inclusive roleplaying gaming
For almost three decades, Dana Ebert has been immersed in the world of tabletop roleplaying games. It began when Ebert and her brother stumbled upon a Dungeons & Dragons set from the 1980s tucked away in a closet. What kept her playing all these years was the freedom the game provided through its narrative gameplay.
opb.org
James Lee Hansen defines the look of Northwest sculpture
On a recent rainy Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground, Washington, sculptor James Lee Hansen is headed out to his workshop. At age 97, he doesn’t make the trip as often as he used to. But as he walks around the sculptures scattered throughout the massive building, he’s pleased. “I like the way they’re getting patinas,” he says. “I haven’t seen them for a while.” He smiles as he runs his hand across the aged surface of a bronze sculpture. “People think I do it, but it’s time that’s doing it. I started it, but time is finishing it.”
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
opb.org
Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units
Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
Comments / 0