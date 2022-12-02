On a recent rainy Tuesday afternoon in Battle Ground, Washington, sculptor James Lee Hansen is headed out to his workshop. At age 97, he doesn’t make the trip as often as he used to. But as he walks around the sculptures scattered throughout the massive building, he’s pleased. “I like the way they’re getting patinas,” he says. “I haven’t seen them for a while.” He smiles as he runs his hand across the aged surface of a bronze sculpture. “People think I do it, but it’s time that’s doing it. I started it, but time is finishing it.”

