Kansas Jayhawks vs Seton Hall Pirates Predictions: Home Cooking

The Kansas Jayhawks came back home and overcame several missing players to simply overpower the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday. Now, they are looking to build some more momentum, especially with the young players, as they take on a Seton Hall Pirates team that is struggling to find itself under a new head coach.

Which team is going to figure things out? Will Kansas use the home crowd to its advantage and get another dominant win?

Did the Texas Southern game do anything to help Kansas figure out its big man issues? Probably not. Will this game against Seton Hall? Maybe considering the roster will be shortened without McCullar and Pettiford. But considering KU is playing at home, I’ll take them to win but it might not be pretty.

Kansas 68, Seton Hall 63.

The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back at home against Texas Southern and will now take on Seton Hall. Jalen Wilson is playing at a very elite level almost averaging a double double and I expect him to continue this play. The team is dealing with some injuries headlined by Pettiford and McCullar. I expect the Jayhawks to win and the young players to gain more experience in this one.

Kansas 75, Seton Hall 68

This is another game in which KU is going to need someone to step up and score consistently alongside Jalen Wilson. Plenty of guys got in a scoring rhythm in the win over Texas Southern, which hopefully instills some confidence heading into a game against a defense that limits its opponents’ efficiency well. There should be plenty of chances to score on the break, though, given how often Seton Hall turns it over. I’ll take the Jayhawks to get a quality win on Thursday night thanks in large part to their ability to go on big, transition-centric scoring runs.

Kansas 77, Seton Hall 65.

This is a hard game to read, but that has everything to do with a Seton Hall team that doesn't even know itself what it wants to be. They have a good defense so far, but the offense has been about as disjointed as it can be. While they have two big guys that play regularly, they haven't shown the ability to utilize them efficiently.

Kansas is facing a higher level of talent in this game when compared to the last one, but Texas Southern was much more organized and cohesive than I expect Seton Hall to be. This should be a good opportunity to let the young big men try to make some stride against decently physical opponents, but Bill Self should be able to push the right buttons to keep this out of the danger zone.

Kansas 74, Seton Hall 64.

