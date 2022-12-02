Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Day 9: The search continues for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Search and Rescue teams from counties across the state have been working in tandem non-stop to find 86-year-old Ulysses Carr who went missing the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Fresno man has been reported by his family to have Alzheimer's, affecting his memory and possibly affecting...
Assemblyman Jim Patterson to introduce Fentanyl Dealers Accountability Act
Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson says a top priority this session is eliminating loopholes that allow fentanyl dealers to go free. On the steps of the state capitol Assemblyman Patterson talked about his legislative mission for 2023. Topping his list is to eliminate loopholes for fentanyl dealers. Under California law he...
