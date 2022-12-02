ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State of Illinois Awarded $86 Million in CDC Funding to Strengthen Public Health Infrastructure

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Raed Mansour
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

IDPH Reports 63 Illinois Counties Are At Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels

Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu; Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if you are Sick; State Reports 20,495 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses on the increase around Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season. This includes being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe outcome. Public health officials also urged Illinoisans who test positive to immediately contact a healthcare provider and discuss whether they should take one of the widely available and effective treatments for COVID-19.
Effingham Radio

Charles Richard “Rick” Dorr, 73

Charles Richard “Rick” Dorr, age 73, of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 9:11 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in St. Peter, Illinois. Private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in St. Peter, Illinois. Pastor Ryan Meyer will be officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cancer Support Group or donor’s choice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy