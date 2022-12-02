Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Joan Marie Huff
Joan Marie Huff, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. A visitation for Joan will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 14045 N US HWY 301, Citra, FL 32113. A committal service will occur Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.
ocala-news.com
Eunice R. Massengill
Eunice R. Massengill, age 98, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. A visitation for Eunice will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A committal service will occur Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.
ocala-news.com
Moon Rising Over Ocala Water Tower
It was a beautiful sight to see the moon rising over the Ocala Water Tower at sunset when leaving the Reilly Arts Center. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
WESH
Marion County couple's Hyundai inspected after devastating fire
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 Investigates is getting an exclusive look at the inspection of a Hyundai that burned in a fire that destroyed it along with another vehicle and much of an Ocala home. An engineer, an expert on determining the cause of fires, was hired by...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
ocala-news.com
Iris Maria Brooks
Iris Maria Brooks was born on October 21, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. John & Mary Ngfatt. Her birthplace was Lucea. It is a coastal town in Jamaica and the capital of the Parish of Hanover. Her father would own multiple grocery stores in different areas, which resulted in the family moving from place to place. After reaching her teenage years they finally settled in Kingston, Jamaica.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Morning Sky At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful morning sky at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Debby Wright for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
iheart.com
Florida man arrested for punching dog, swinging vacuum at family
Lake County, FL - A man was arrested after he drunkenly punched a dog and swung a vacuum at family members inside of a Florida home. Deputies arrested 45-year-old Gregory Berg on November 19th after Berg came home drunk, hit a dog, then threatened to shoot members of the household if they called law enforcement.
ocala-news.com
Twyman Allen Moody Jr.
Twyman Allen Moody Jr., age 71, of Ocala passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1951, in Ocala, Florida a son to the late Twyman Allen and Dorothy (Woodard) Moody, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Johnson.
ocala-news.com
Bernard J. Kelly
Bernard J. Kelly, 89, of Ocala, FL, passed away November 30, 2022. He was born in Joliet, IL, on June 28, 1933, to Bernard and Helen (McGinnis) Kelly. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Bernard was a School Administrator for over 30 years. His hobbies included playing...
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
ocala-news.com
Roger Edward Morrison
Roger Edward Morrison, 72, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. He was born July 9,1950 in Belle Glade, FL; the son of Janice Helen King and Roger Ira Morrison. Later he moved with his mother and brother, Charlie, to Largo, Florida. Roger attended Largo High School, played varsity basketball and football, and was President of the National Honor Society.
ocala-news.com
Ocala teenager asks for climate action
As a teenager in Ocala, I’m shocked that we’re now able to see the direct effects of our carelessness in real time. Natural disasters are hitting us one after another. Our temperatures are hitting record highs and record lows. According to research, almost half of our planet’s vital...
ocala-news.com
Angelina Pondalane
Angie passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 23, 2022. She resided at Top of the World, which she loved, for all the years she lived in Florida since moving here in 1988 to be near her sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and two young sons Francis and James. She was a member of Mary, Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, and served in many ministries there including the Carmelites and the Legion of Mary.
WESH
FHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash with deer
PALM COAST, Fla. — A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road in Flagler County died from injuries sustained from a crash when two deer walked into the path of his motorcycle early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 12:45 a.m. the motorcyclist, 50, from Palm Coast...
