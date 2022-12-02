ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

National Weather Service issues High Wind Warning

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3X0P_0jUUBzk600

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) is closely monitoring the potential for damaging winds in the Pikes Peak region Thursday evening, Dec. 1 through Friday morning, Dec. 2.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued:

  • Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday, Dec. 2, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Fire Warning includes critical fire weather conditions that are likely for Friday morning and afternoon. Strong gusty winds in excess of 70 mph are possible. Strong winds and low relative humidity make conditions very favorable for the rapid spread and intensification of any fires.

Residents should take the following precautions before and during high winds:

  • Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
  • Secure outdoor furniture and outdoor holiday decorations such as Christmas lights.
  • Seek shelter indoors during the high wind event and avoid travel if possible.
  • Be on the lookout for downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible.
  • Fire will spread very quickly during this event, avoid any activities that could cause a fire .
  • Road closures are possible throughout the state, if you must travel, check COTrip.org for up-to-date road closures from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
  • Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of a power outage.
Springs Utilities’ severe weather safety tips

Avoid travel if possible

The National Weather Service says high winds make travel hazardous due to high wind gusts and flying debris. If possible, stay indoors and avoid travel. If you must travel, always maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel and be prepared for sudden shifts in wind speed or direction, says NWS.

Be vigilant of flying debris. Traffic intersections may be without power. Motorists should treat all darkened intersections as a four-way stop. Watch for and obey any travel restrictions and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio for updates. Residents should only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Downed Trees

Damaging winds can blow down trees. For NON-emergency assistance with downed trees, Colorado Springs residents should use the GoCOS! web page ( coloradosprings.gov/gocos ) or mobile app ( App Store link ) ( Play Store link ).

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit Citizen Connect or call (719) 520-6460.

Removal of debris and downed trees on private property that are not touching power lines are the responsibility of the property owner. For more information , visit the Windstorm Recovery Resources webpage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Wind damage in COS topples trees, power lines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Strong winds caused damage to areas across the Pikes Peak Region on Friday morning, Dec. 2 as the High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continued through 5 p.m. Friday. FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran took photos and videos of the damage caused in southwest Colorado Springs, and also spoke to […]
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weather: 100-mph wind, 'very dangerous' travel Thursday

Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off the last month of the year with a mix of warmer temps and wind, and fire hazards, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Thursday could see a high near 51, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 mph. Gusts are expected to pick up significantly Thursday night into Friday, which could see a high near 55 and wind speeds between 20-30 mph, potentially reaching 55 mph.
KRDO

Red Flag Warning for Pueblo among high winds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Pueblo Fire Department announced that a Red Flag warning had been issued for Pueblo. According to the PFD, the National Weather Service issued the warning due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. The red flag warning went into effect Friday, Dec....
KKTV

High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High winds caused a semi to roll over on I-25 near Interquest in Colorado Springs late Thursday night. Lanes were closed on the interstate for a short time but traffic operations returned to normal early Friday morning. As of Friday morning the semi remains on...
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
KXRM

Springs Utilities’ severe weather safety tips

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With strong wind gusts forecasted for Thursday night, Dec. 1, and into the next, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after severe weather. Springs Utilities will have crews available and ready 24/7 in case of emergencies and service interruptions. Electric crews […]
KXRM

Rooftop fire contained near Cheyenne Mountain Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a rooftop fire early Saturday morning on Dec. 3. At approximately 7:21 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire near 720 Cheyenne Meadows Rd. According to CSFD, the fire was from a single heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit on top of […]
KXRM

911 outage on Loy Creek Road

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/02/2022 2:43 p.m. (WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — All 911 call capabilities including VOIP, cell, and landline have been restored in Black Forest. According to EPSO, certain residents living along Loy Creek Road still do not have 911 landline services as of yet. UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/02/2022 10:53 a.m. A new outage for 911 service […]
KKTV

WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup

The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too. Firefighters say the house appeared abandoned. Juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the building around the time of the fire. Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. One...
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of structure fire on East Woodmen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday afternoon on Dec. 4. CSFD says it is working with the Falcon Fire Department (FFD) on a ‘fully involved structure’ in the area of East Woodmen Road and North Markesheffel. FFD has two water tenders, two brush […]
KXRM

CSPD: Minors spotted in area of structure fire Sunday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire on East Woodman Road near Marksheffel Road that happened on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to CSPD, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported at an abandoned home on East Woodman Road. Multiple fire resources responded, containing the fire […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say that they don't expect winds to be as strong in and around the city as they likely will be near Trinidad and Walsenburg, which often gets hit hardest in such conditions. But the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is preparing for anything. "We've been meeting since The post Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3. The emergency […]
KXRM

67-year-old man hit and killed on Hwy 50 identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The man who was hit by a car and killed on Friday, Dec. 2 as he attempted to cross Highway 50 in Pueblo has been identified. The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, when 67-year-old Ernest Sanchez tried to cross the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road, according to […]
KXRM

17-year-old missing from Falcon

(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing out of Falcon on Monday evening, Dec. 5. EPSO said 17-year-old Aiden is developmentally delayed and needs his medication. He is a white male, 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown […]
KXRM

Citadel Mall COVID testing site moving locations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Mako COVID-19 testing site is relocating its site from the Citadel Mall to the Colorado Springs Event Center Parking Lot (3960 Palmer Park Boulevard), on Tuesday, Dec. 6. According to El Paso County Public Health, the testing site first opened in August 2020 with the goal of providing those living in […]
KRDO

Monument Lake to close until further notice on Dec. 5

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Lake is scheduled to close on Monday, Dec. 5, according to the Town of Monument. Wednesday, officials tweeted that Palmer Lake Sanitation District is "upsizing a sewer line," just after noon. The lake will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, you're...
KXRM

December is peak month for home fires, says NFPA

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — December is the peak month for home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is giving the public a few safety tips so you can have a safe and happy, fire-free holiday season. NFPA says candle fires peak in December and January with Christmas […]
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy