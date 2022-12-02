ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southsidepride.com

Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet

The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
NBC Chicago

Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials

A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
cwbchicago.com

#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.   CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. 
CBS Chicago

Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
WIFR

Gold Star Family Christmas tree honors Illinois service members

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker along with other military members met at Bilandic Building in Chicago on Monday to light up the Gold Star Family Christmas Tree. The tree symbolizes 260 Illinois Gold Star Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Family members hung ornaments of military members...
WGN TV

‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Chicago Reporter

Covid Concerns Over Conditions In Cook County Jail Disproportionately Harming Black Inmates

“Some people have said we’re in the ‘post-pandemic’ era, but I do want to highlight that in our continued efforts to monitor COVID-19 in carceral settings more generally, we’re seeing locations that are having outbreaks that outpace any of the outbreaks that we’ve seen in the past,” said Neal Marquez, a research associate at Portland (Oregon) State University. “Prison facilities, jail facilities, and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities still are high-density places that are going to be susceptible to outbreaks…And so this is far from over for many carceral settings in the United States.”
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.

