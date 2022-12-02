Read full article on original website
Related
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
southsidepride.com
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
cwbchicago.com
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
WIFR
Gold Star Family Christmas tree honors Illinois service members
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker along with other military members met at Bilandic Building in Chicago on Monday to light up the Gold Star Family Christmas Tree. The tree symbolizes 260 Illinois Gold Star Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Family members hung ornaments of military members...
cwbchicago.com
Breaking: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 suspects in Wicker Park robbery spree; 4 people in custody
Chicago — Two members of an armed robbery crew were shot by a concealed carry holder and a third member of the team suffered a broken leg after they committed a series of holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning, according to Chicago Police Department sources. At least one...
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Covid Concerns Over Conditions In Cook County Jail Disproportionately Harming Black Inmates
“Some people have said we’re in the ‘post-pandemic’ era, but I do want to highlight that in our continued efforts to monitor COVID-19 in carceral settings more generally, we’re seeing locations that are having outbreaks that outpace any of the outbreaks that we’ve seen in the past,” said Neal Marquez, a research associate at Portland (Oregon) State University. “Prison facilities, jail facilities, and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities still are high-density places that are going to be susceptible to outbreaks…And so this is far from over for many carceral settings in the United States.”
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Comments / 1