NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
More domestic violence victims finding refuge in N.J. hotels as calls for help rise
The Bergen County woman said she reached her tipping point four years ago. Her husband had cut her off from family and barred her from getting a job. She regularly slept in their son’s room with a shelving unit pushed up against the door to keep her husband out.
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
New Jersey Department of Human Services
This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
AG Platkin Announces $5M in Grant Funding to Provide Training & Education to Expand Pool of Abortion Providers in New Jersey
On December 2, 2022, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced $5 million in grant funding to protect access to abortion care by ensuring that there is an expansive pool of abortion care providers in New Jersey in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade.
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday and Sunday nights. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Student with PTSD pleads for service dog to be allowed on campus at New Jersey school
Justin Forman says he can't tolerate a school day without Dreyfus, his personal service dog, who has been denied from coming on campus.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Henry J. Austin Health Center Hits the Road For Trenton Youth
Helping Trenton’s youngest residents is certainly a vision we can all get behind!. As a part of its “A Vision for Trenton Youth” initiative, the Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) has been hitting the road to teach the surrounding communities more about how they can support Trenton students. Through the Vision to Learn program, Trenton children are given the opportunity to access vision care and corrective vision services that they might not otherwise be able to access. According to research, 1 in 4 children in public schools lack the glasses needed to help them see and fully participate in class. Now, HJAHC has made it their mission to serve 12,000 children and address this ever-pressing need.
Why are NJ Hospitals Suddenly Filling Up With Adults and Kids?
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
Over 150 animals found in New Jersey puppy mill, two arrested: police
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — An anonymous complaint led to the arrest of two people Friday after police discovered a puppy mill in Brick Township, according to police. Police spoke with Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, at the home on Arrowhead Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Police said while they […]
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
Marijuana Lounges Can Soon Be Legal In New Jersey
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday approved a proposal that would allow businesses to establish public places where marijuana could be consumed on premises. According to the proposed rules, which were approved by a 5-0 vote, any cannabis retailer will be permitted to have indoor or outdoor enclosed...
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
Camden Man Arrested & Charged For Fatal Stabbing in City
Detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man in Camden City last night, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:57 p.m., Camden County Metro Police responded to the 200 block of Main Street after...
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for $1,500 one-time payment
New Jersey residents have until the end of January to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
Camden waterfront to become more accessible with new trails and recreational boating
New projects to expand access to Camden’s waterfront and increase outdoor recreation will include hiking and biking paths, canoe and kayak docks, and even a floating classroom. The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Camden County announced this week that a $3.2 million anonymous donation will help them to acquire...
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey
Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
