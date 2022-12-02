Read full article on original website
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
fox32chicago.com
UIC United Faculty set to strike Jan. 17
CHICAGO - The UIC United Faculty Bargaining Committee is officially going on strike. Their union is negotiating a number of things, including better pay and lighter workloads. Job security for non-tenure track staff is also on the table. The union has been working without a contract since mid-August. Now, they...
fox32chicago.com
Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot
CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago reaches $10M settlement with Uber Eats over deceptive practices
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago has reached a $10 million settlement with Uber Eats over deceptive practices. The settlement includes $500,000 set aside for restaurants listed on Uber Eats and Postmates without their consent. The city has established a website to determine eligibility. The deadline to file is Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
Cook County property taxes issued, Latino neighborhoods saw significant increases
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says, overall, the median property tax bill across the County will rise by about 8%, but the increased tax burden isn’t shared equally. She says gentrifying Latino areas are seeing big increases.
fox32chicago.com
Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores
CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak station in Homewood relaunches full service routes to Memphis, New Orleans
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - The mayor of south suburban Homewood says you can miss the chaos of flying and congestion of road trips by taking the train. The village celebrated a $15 million renovation project at the Homewood train station Monday. Amtrak completed the upgrades this summer, and this week, they...
fox32chicago.com
Robbers targeting victims in Chicago's River North, Lincoln Park neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police said robbers are targeting people in River North and Lincoln Park. Police said three robbers have been approaching victims on the street and threatening them with handguns. They take off in a gray Honda or gray Nissan Murano. The robberies have happened on the:. 0-100 block...
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
fox32chicago.com
Jackson, Adams bridges over Kennedy reopened as Jane Byrne Interchange work nears end after 9 years
CHICAGO - The Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street bridges over the Kennedy Expressway have reopened as the major work of the sprawling Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction nears completion. Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy are scheduled to reopen, providing access to Washington...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area churches gather holiday gifts for the incarcerated: 'They need to know people care about them'
CHICAGO - In a South Loop congregation’s basement, parishioners scuttled from one table to another after Sunday’s service, assembling holiday gift packets for people in jail and prison. It’s a small gesture that can make a big impact to people in prison during the holidays, members of the...
City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
Comments / 0