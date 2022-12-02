Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Click10.com
One dead in Miami Gardens high speed crash
MIAMI - One person was killed in a high speed crash early Monday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, the driver a blue Subaru was speeding north on NW 27th Avenue when it slammed into a white transport van just north of NW 207th Street. The impact caused the van to roll over. The driver and passenger of the van had to be extracted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead.
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Memorial held for 3-year anniversary death of UPS driver shot in police standoff in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held for a man killed in a shootout. Family members gathered Monday night to honor the life of a UPS delivery driver. It marks three years since he was killed during a standoff with police after two robbers hijacked his truck and led police on a chase, holding him hostage inside.
NBC Miami
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police
Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
Click10.com
Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Viral ATM machine at Art Basel sold for $75,000
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One special ATM could tell all at Art Basel. The ATM machine went viral for ranking its user based upon their balance and displaying it along with the user’s photo for all to see. DJ and producer Diplo took part and used the machine...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade house under construction defaced with swastikas amid wave of antisemitic vandalism in Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals in Southwest Miami-Dade tagged a house under construction with symbols of hate, leaving the owner and neighbors stunned. 7News cameras on Sunday captured swastikas and other sinister symbols spray-painted on the unfinished property located near Southwest 20th Street and 82nd Avenue. The vandalism happened...
WSVN-TV
I-95 near Broward Blvd shut down after crane strikes cherry picker; 2 workers hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction incident that resulted in two men being rushed to the hospital. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 just north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a...
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport. Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services. Police asked for the public's help in finding her.Late Monday morning they said she was found by a good Samaritan in the City of Miami who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted the authorities. She was in good health.
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
NBC Miami
Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting
Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
