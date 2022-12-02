MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport. Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services. Police asked for the public's help in finding her.Late Monday morning they said she was found by a good Samaritan in the City of Miami who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted the authorities. She was in good health.

