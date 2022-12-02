ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
CBS Miami

One dead in Miami Gardens high speed crash

MIAMI - One person was killed in a high speed crash early Monday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, the driver a blue Subaru was speeding north on NW 27th Avenue when it slammed into a white transport van just north of NW 207th Street. The impact caused the van to roll over. The driver and passenger of the van had to be extracted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead. 
WSVN-TV

Police: 63-year-old woman who went missing after arriving at MIA found in Miami

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport. According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez was found in Miami by a good Samaritan who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted authorities, Monday.
NBC Miami

Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police

Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
Click10.com

Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.
WSVN-TV

Viral ATM machine at Art Basel sold for $75,000

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One special ATM could tell all at Art Basel. The ATM machine went viral for ranking its user based upon their balance and displaying it along with the user’s photo for all to see. DJ and producer Diplo took part and used the machine...
cw34.com

Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
CBS Miami

Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport. Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services. Police asked for the public's help in finding her.Late Monday morning they said she was found by a good Samaritan in the City of Miami who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted the authorities.  She was in good health.
WSVN-TV

Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
Miami New Times

New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
NBC Miami

Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting

Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...

