POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside
A man was arrested for aiding in the carjacking and kidnapping of a pair of people in Paterson last week, authorities announced Monday. At around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department about a possible kidnapping that had occurred in their jurisdiction earlier, according to a joint statement from the departments and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal
Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
Bucks Felon Had 'Ghost Gun,' Weapon-Making Lab In Apartment, DA Says
A convicted felon in Bucks County was sentenced to 10 years in jail after authorities found an illegal "ghost gun" in his home. Scott A. McCaughey, 65, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of prohibited firearm possession, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
NJ Attorney General: Agitated Paterson Man Seized By Police Died Of Drug OD
UPDATE: An agitated suspect who died while being taken into custody by Paterson police was the victim of a drug overdose, authorities said. The autopsy results were among the evidence reviewed by a grand jury that found police bore no responsibility for the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, on Oct. 2, 2021, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Police: Man charged with threatening bar patrons with gun
WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle of a Northampton County man accused of threatening fou
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women...
Investigators offer reward after thieves rob USPS mail carriers in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials are issuing a holiday mail alert.Cards or letters from Newark may not make it to their destination. This after thieves tried to rob four mail carriers there over the past five weeks, and got away with two keys to those blue street mailboxes.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more what that means for holiday gifts.One by one, people drop their mail into the locked blue boxes in zip code 07017. There's just one problem: On Monday, an armed robber got away with a mail carrier's postal key."Just terrible," USPS customer Charlie DeFranza said. "If they grab the mail...
2 Dead, 3 Seriously Hurt In Poconos Crash
Two people were killed in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said. A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue, died in the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Saturday, Dec. 3, township police said. Three...
Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
'MAJOR' BUST: 3 men charged after pounds of drugs, assault rifles found in Newark homes
Three men have been charged after authorities seized an array of drugs and weapons, including assault rifles and a stolen handgun, at three Newark homes, prosecutors said Friday.
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
Two Officers Graduated from Morris County Basic Police Class
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Newly Hired Police Officer Brandon Law and Police Officer Sean Coleman recently graduated from the Morris County 99th Basic Police Class. Both Officers will be assigned to the patrol division, where they will begin their Field Training Program. The sworn officers, along with the civilian staff...
New Video Links Philly City Worker's Killer To Bronx Shooting: Police
Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting in New York City that they say is linked to the killing of a Philly parking authority worker last month. The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
