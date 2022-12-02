WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Department is asking for help identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect. This incident happened on Wednesday at a pharmacy in Northwest D.C. Shortly before 11 am, employees were approached by a suspect on the 1800 Block of Columbia Road. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims let him into the pharmacy. The employees did not allow entry. No property was stolen and the suspect left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post D.C. Attempted Armed Robber Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

18 HOURS AGO