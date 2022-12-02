Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
D.C. Attempted Armed Robber Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Department is asking for help identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect. This incident happened on Wednesday at a pharmacy in Northwest D.C. Shortly before 11 am, employees were approached by a suspect on the 1800 Block of Columbia Road. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims let him into the pharmacy. The employees did not allow entry. No property was stolen and the suspect left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post D.C. Attempted Armed Robber Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford
STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
fox5dc.com
Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993
Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
DUI suspect arrested in Stafford after allegedly hitting teen with SUV, causing serious injuries
It was determined during the initial investigation that 43-year-old Melissa Jones of Woodbridge was drinking while driving and hit a teen walking in the area with her 2000 Dodge Durango SUV. The teen was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
sungazette.news
Police: Thieves steal two vehicles from Vienna home
A man living in the 200 block of Adahi Road, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 26 between 6:55 and 7:05 a.m., someone stole two vehicles from his home. Later the same day, the resident tracked one of the vehicles to Washington, D.C., where the Metropolitan Police Department recovered it, Vienna police said.
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fredericksburg.today
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was reportedly hit by two different cars in Prince William County Monday. Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar dead crash in Maryland. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the...
Comments / 0