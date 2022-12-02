ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)

Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
Shore News Network

D.C. Attempted Armed Robber Captured On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Department is asking for help identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect. This incident happened on Wednesday at a pharmacy in Northwest D.C. Shortly before 11 am, employees were approached by a suspect on the 1800 Block of Columbia Road. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims let him into the pharmacy. The employees did not allow entry. No property was stolen and the suspect left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post D.C. Attempted Armed Robber Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com

Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
fox5dc.com

Police use DNA to identify remains found in 1993

Fairfax County police have finally identified the remains of a woman found dead nearly 30 years ago. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Sharon Kay Abbott Lane were discovered by landscapers on December 6, 1993, in a wooded area at the base of a cedar tree in the 6800 block of Sharpsburg Drive in Centreville. FOX 5 spoke to Michael Lane, Sharon's son, about the news.
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
bethesdamagazine.com

Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River

Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
sungazette.news

Police: Thieves steal two vehicles from Vienna home

A man living in the 200 block of Adahi Road, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 26 between 6:55 and 7:05 a.m., someone stole two vehicles from his home. Later the same day, the resident tracked one of the vehicles to Washington, D.C., where the Metropolitan Police Department recovered it, Vienna police said.
WUSA

37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
WUSA9

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was reportedly hit by two different cars in Prince William County Monday. Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar dead crash in Maryland. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the...

