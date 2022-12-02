Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Everything we know about murder-suicide that killed Louisville family of 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tragic scene unfolded the first week of December when a family of four died in Louisville. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said. The apparent...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 dead after shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says two people are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
WLKY.com
Janitor charged, accused of secretly recording men in Louisville airport bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport employee was arrested Monday after allegedly recording people in the men's bathroom. Ramirez Tellez, 53, faces charges of video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence. An arrest slip says that officers received a report from a patron that a janitor...
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
WLKY.com
Lt. Gov. Coleman tours Hardin County School, hears student success stories
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky’s lieutenant governor visited Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center Monday to see how the school is shaping students' futures and the future of the commonwealth. “The students that I got to meet and the pathways that I got to learn more about,...
WLKY.com
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 4 family members dead in Valley Station; LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after four people were found dead in Valley Station. According to a spokesman for LMPD, officers received a report of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4500 block of East Pages Lane. When officers arrived...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton. The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a...
WLKY.com
JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students
Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
WLKY.com
UofL students react to Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With winter break just days away, most students at the University of Louisville were off campus. For the ones who had to go to class, they were walking through the halls with something on their mind. Their school is now searching for a new head football...
WLKY.com
U-Haul truck overturns on Clark Memorial Bridge; driver goes to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a U-Haul truck overturns on the Clark Memorial Bridge. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Police say the driver was headed north on the bridge while towing a vehicle. The truck began to shift and the driver lost control.
WLKY.com
New Albany city leaders unveil plans for new police headquarters
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department could be getting a brand new headquarters if a new proposal is approved. Members of Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration, including NPD Chief Todd Bailey, went before the Common Council's budget committee Monday evening to present the proposal. For decades, the...
WLKY.com
North Hardin High School marching band performing at National Independence Parade next year
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The North Hardin High School marching band is preparing to head to Washington, D.C., to represent Kentucky in a major way. The band was asked by Gov. Andy Beshear to perform in the National Independence Day Parade. They will be the only high school from the...
WLKY.com
Christmas festivities spread cheer throughout the Louisville Metro area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highlands:. The tree has been lit and it's looking a lot more like Christmas in the Highlands. The 37th annual Bardstown Road Aglow wrapped up Saturday evening. The event celebrates and Highlights local businesses on Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues. The fun includes holiday music,...
WLKY.com
Santa brings smiles to Dream Factory kids at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some proof that Santa doesn't always rely on Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer to spread his holiday cheer. Sunday, the jolly old elf climbed aboard the WLKY Chopper HD and let our own Chopper Bill drop him off at the Annual Dream Factory Christmas Party at Mellwood Art Center.
WLKY.com
Scott County man charged in fatal crash
AUSTIN, Ind. — A Scott County man is facing charges after a deadly crash. Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of State Route 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Progress being made at Ford's new battery plant in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Construction of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County is on track, with a steel frame of the first of two plants now taking shape. The first factory building is about 5% to 10% complete, said David Nowicki, director of manufacturing operations for Ford Motor Company, which is partnering with SK on the massive facility.
WLKY.com
Ballard High School hosts holiday craft show fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, the Ballard High School baseball boosters hosted their annual Holiday Halls Arts and Crafts Show. It featured more than 150 booths with goods from 130 vendors, including things like wreaths, ornaments, custom jewelry, cookies, fudge and much more. It's a major fundraiser for the...
WLKY.com
Kosair Kids celebrate the holiday with gifts, Santa at Mellwood Arts Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, Kosair Charities hosted its Kosair Kids Holiday Party Sunday. About 300 kids in need were treated to gifts, a good time, and a visit from Santa at the Mellwood Art Center. The University of Louisville football team donated bikes...
WLKY.com
UofL men's basketball gives back with a teddy bear toss for kids in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was raining teddy bears at halftime of Sunday's UofL men's basketball game. Fans were encouraged to bring stuffed animals as part of the team's second annual Teddy Bear Toss. In all, 572 of them were collected. They'll be donated to UofL Health Peace Hospital. It's...
WLKY.com
Louisville Cardinals suffer 8th straight loss to the Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are now 0-8 for the season after being defeated by the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The Hurricanes walked away with another win after defeating the Cards 80-53 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville will go on to play against the Florida State Seminoles...
Comments / 0