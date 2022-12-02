ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours

By Kelley Hoskins, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctx59_0jUUBJ6w00

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.

Jymere Evans is a kindergarten student at Lift for Life Academy. He attended the after-school program, which is a separate entity from the school.

Evans was later found by strangers wandering in the dark in downtown St. Louis.

Top Story: School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case

“I was afraid because my hands were shaking,” he said. “I was so scared. I had a heart attack. I was crying. They made me walk with them. They told me to put my coat on cause I was cold.”

According to his parents, Evans was left in the after-school van for nearly three hours after he fell asleep.

“I contacted the program director, he said he would call the van driver to see what was going on,” said Latifah Mahasin, Evan’s mother. “And after that, I never heard from him.”

Temperatures were reported at 45 degrees on Monday with a wind chill of 39 around 9 p.m.

“My hands were shaking. I was cold in the van, and there was no heat,” Evans said. “They just left me cold.”

“My son is a kindergarten student, he can’t even cross the street without you holding his hand,” said Terrill Evans, Jymere’s father.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they received a call that a 6-year-old child was found by a caller and told the caller he was lost. The police contacted the family.

Trending: Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense

The boy’s parents want answers on how something like this could occur and to make sure it does not happen again.

The Lift for Life Gym released a statement about the incident:

Our mission at Lift for Life Gym is to offer children in the City of St. Louis a safe after-school youth fitness and weightlifting program in which to strengthen their bodies and enrich their minds through instruction in Olympic lifting, powerlifting, Cross Fit, and more. As part of our program, we provide a free snack and transportation home. Lift for Life Gym is a nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with the Lift for Life Academy charter school, although many students from Lift for Life Academy and other area schools have been participating in our program since 2006.

Unfortunately, on the evening of November 28, 2022, one of our participants apparently fell asleep on the van during the ride home and was not dropped off at his home. Upon hearing from the parent that the child had not yet arrived home, the driver immediately returned to the Lift for Life Gym property to check the van and learned that the child was safely at the Mobil Mart across the street from our property. The child was then picked up by his parent from the Mobil Mart. Based upon our preliminary investigation, approximately forty-five minutes to an hour elapsed from the time the driver left the property until he returned.

The safety of our participants is our highest priority, and we have procedures in place to provide a safe and secure environment and programs. This is the first time an incident of this nature has occurred with our organization, and we are grateful that the child was not physically harmed.

The driver is currently on a leave of absence pending further investigation of the matter by both our organization and the Missouri Children’s Division. Of course, we are fully cooperating with the Children’s Division as they review this incident. At this time, we cannot comment further on the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 15

KLG
3d ago

Relieved the little boy is fine without residual effects from the cold weather. The agency definitely requires procedural update to ensure safety of their young patrons. Maybe require a van walk-through after each shift...ensuring they have no slumbering little folks.

Reply
5
Related
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
FOX2Now

St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
5 On Your Side

Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
KMOV

St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
FOX2now.com

Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense

A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed …. A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Old Bakery Beer Company hosts annual...
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy