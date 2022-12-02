Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation turns 30!
Celebrates with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen”. Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” remarked Marie Stiefel, LRJF President. “Our local and all-volunteer board wanted to bring the community a smile and a chance to enjoy one of Florida’s highest acclaimed authors.”
Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast's annual fundraising day of fun takes over the park December 3 The post Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
hometownnewstc.com
Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center cements its presence in Viera
East Coast Christian Center in Viera has long been in the planning, starting out in a movie theater then moving to Viera High School. Now, the church has expanded its presence in Brevard County with a new, 22,000 square-foot building with seating for about 600. The excitement has been building since construction started more than 18 months ago.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
veronews.com
Blazing a trail of camaraderie at ‘Beachside Bonfire Fest’
Roaring fires lit up the night along Vero’s beaches as crowds enjoyed an evening of good food and music at the Vero Beach Beachside Bonfire Fest. Hotels and restaurants offered a variety of different foods, specialty drinks, music and raffle prizes to people who walked along the beach from bonfire to bonfire, while dodging the high tide waves as they washed ashore.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
sebastiandaily.com
Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas
Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
veronews.com
Publicity – Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!
Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!. The Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach are delighted to announce that Dave Mason, the talented songwriter, guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient, will appear on the Emerson Center Stage on Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
Friends, family celebrate life of Hobe Sound stabbing victim
A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of a Martin County man who was stabbed to death last weekend.
veronews.com
Casually elegant compound includes guest house and pool
The home at 2110 Captains Walk in Oceanside has been the perfect place for Jennifer and William Eliason to raise their daughters. As a matter of fact, it’s been a wonderful multigenerational home, with the addition of a guesthouse for extra space. William had lived in South Florida when...
Bay News 9
Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent
VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
veronews.com
Island beaches need major infusion of sand
Replenishing the barrier island’s 22.4 miles of beaches mangled by Hurricane Nicole, and by Hurricane Ian six weeks prior, will not be quick or cheap. Indian River County Natural Resources Director Eric Charest told the county’s Beach and Shore Preservation Advisory Committee last week that the county’s shoreline has been labeled a Category 4 for “very significant erosion,” and said federal and state officials are aware of the extent of the damage.
cw34.com
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
Longtime friend says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family
When Debi Borger moved to Florida in 2006 she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, who treated her like family. They were murdered during random attack by Austin Harrouff six years ago.
