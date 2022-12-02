Pritzker Administration Announces Highly Effective, New HIV Treatment to be Available in Illinois in 2023

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 63 Illinois Counties Are At Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu; Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if you are Sick; State Reports 20,495 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses on the increase around Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season. This includes being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe outcome. Public health officials also urged Illinoisans who test positive to immediately contact a healthcare provider and discuss whether they should take one of the widely available and effective treatments for COVID-19.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Jesse White makes last appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White. He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. White will retire from […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
Payments of up to $400 have been sent to many Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock) Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
