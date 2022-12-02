Read full article on original website
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
WTRF
Four Ohio suspects at large after stealing over $1,500 with store key and barcode trick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Four suspects are still at large after police said a store lost over $1,500.00 worth of products from theives that used a tool-and-scan trick, according to a report by WCMH. On November 20, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the Meijer grocery store at 5050 N....
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
Arson investigators looking into car fires outside northwest Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking into two car fires outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city. Police are also investigating reports of vandalism in that parking lot. Columbus police and Dublin police were called early Tuesday morning...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Food truck owners try to crime-proof their business following another theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Friday morning, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over and was taking down information when he noticed a pickup truck that drove by him was emitting sparks. The deputy began to follow a truck that was hauling a food cart, that turned...
Man on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter near the Ohio State University campus Sunday evening. A 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street and was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Columbus school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning...
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop
Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley and Steele avenues around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Woman in Ohio ruptured pregnant woman’s uterus during assault, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
