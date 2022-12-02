ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
10TV

Arson investigators looking into car fires outside northwest Columbus apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking into two car fires outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city. Police are also investigating reports of vandalism in that parking lot. Columbus police and Dublin police were called early Tuesday morning...
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
10TV

Man on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter near the Ohio State University campus Sunday evening. A 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street and was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
10TV

Columbus school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning...
10TV

1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley and Steele avenues around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
10TV

The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
10TV

10TV

