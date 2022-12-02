Artist GoopMassta brings out the kid in all of us with his toy-inspired Spark of Love t-shirt

GoopMassta is a SoCal artist who is recognized for his signature character, an amphibious iconic frog with a big personality and even bigger dreams.

"The shirt that I drew is him engulfed in a whole bunch of toys and things that we want...crave...need. You know, just things that people like. It's just always fun to dive into a whole thing of toys, right?"

GoopMassta's character is an urban Hip Hop froggy all about fashion and positivity...and just having a really good time.

"We went from spray painting to making sculptures and little toys," stated GoopMassta.

"That's why I enjoy this because I also make toys at home, too. So, you know, this is just everything that I'm engulfed in, and it just makes me happy!"

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 30th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

He continued, "What made me say yes to this 30-year anniversary project is mostly because of giving back and sharing my talent with the world...having a chance to inspire others to want to help and create a buzz of helping each other."

"I mean, kids! Who doesn't love kids. They're our future. I just wanted to give back and not always be taking, but always thinking about giving back as well."

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive GoopMassta t-shirt at abc7.com/shop

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the GoopMassta's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.