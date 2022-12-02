ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo’s 1st Birthday: The ‘Greatest’

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aNsu_0jUUAOdC00
Image Credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID/MEGA

Time flies when you’re a new momma! Maralee Nichols took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to celebrate her son, Theo‘s first birthday with a carousel of loving photos and a meaningful caption (see PHOTOS HERE). “I can not believe you are already one Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life,” the fitness model began. “You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo.” Maralee and Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed Theo in Dec. 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIXhA_0jUUAOdC00
Maralee Nichols took to Instagram to wish her & Tristan Thompson’s son a happy birthday. (Maralee Nichols Instagram)

In the celebratory snapshots, Maralee stunned in a floor-length robe that featured white tulle fabric. The first slide pictured the momma bear holding baby Theo, as she also used some of her robe to cover up his bum. The second snapshot was a photo from her maternity shoot when she was expecting her son last year. And in the final image, Maralee added a black-and-white throwback maternity photo of her hanging from an extravagantly long transparent cloth.

The brunette bombshell was seemingly nude in the final photo, while she wore only the white robe in the other snapshots. Many of her 245K followers took to the comments section to gush over the photos and wish Theo a Happy Bday. “Happy birthday sweet baby angel,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Happy birthday Theo u are a true blessing.” A third admirer couldn’t help but appreciate the recreated photoshoot. “Love the recreated pic!”, the separate fan added.

Interestingly, Tristan has not posted a birthday post for Theo as of this writing. Maralee’s birthday post also comes just over one month after she shared a sweet pumpkin patch photo via Instagram with her newborn. “October with my pumpkin,” she captioned the post, along with an orange heart. Many of her fans have been frustrated that she has not revealed her son’s face in any of her posts. “We know who the daddy is so can we see his face now,” one follower wrote, while another added, “His look away game is strong.”

The news of Maralee’s pregnancy broke last winter, when court docs revealed that she had given birth to their son on Dec. 3, 2021. However, it wasn’t until Jan. 2022, that the pro basketball player admitted that the child was indeed his. At the time, Tristan took to Instagram Stories to announce the news. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote.

Tristan apparently fathered the child while he was in a committed relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 38, and he apologized to her via his story. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Comments / 9

Coy DeLaCruz
2d ago

She could have chose better to have a kid with......she isn't ugly...now the little boy has an absent father that doesn't care to be in his life other than child support.... didn't that child deserve better lady?????

Reply
2
Related
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
People

Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'

The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Is So Cute Flashing A Peace Sign At 6th Birthday Party With Khloe: Video

Khloe Kardashian appeared in charge of documenting the KarJenner kids’ parties once again, as she shared videos of her niece Dream Kardashian’s 6th birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had an epic bash, which Khloe referred to as a “butterfly extravaganza” in her Instagram Stories, as seen below. In one of the snaps, Dream flashes a peace sign as she snuggles up to her Aunt Koko.
People

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos

"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon.  On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
269K+
Followers
24K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy