The wind will be awful, and possibly damaging. A high wind warning will be in place until 5:00 p.m. on Friday as gusts could reach 75 mph from the foothills to the Eastern Plains. This could cause travel delays on the plains, a bumpy take-off from Denver International Airport, and possible shutdowns along I-70 in the high country. Even though the mountains are not under warning, they will still get very strong winds. The mountains and western Colorado are in for a very fast, heavy round of snow that will start late Thursday night and early Friday morning. It will quickly be gone by late on Friday afternoon. Most northern and central areas could see 5 to 10 inches of snow. Add in that very strong wind, it will be very hard going along our mountain passes.We start to calm down on Friday evening but still will be a bit breezy on Saturday behind our powerful cold front.

4 DAYS AGO