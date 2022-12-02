Read full article on original website
Related
More big snow to hit some of Colorado's mountains this week
More big snow is expected to hit Colorado early this week with up to 24 inches possible at some of the state's mountain ranges, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). "Snow will develop in the mountains tonight, mainly north of the I-70 Corridor. Snow continues into Tuesday, with the...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
List: High wind gusts recorded on Friday
Wind gusts of over 80 mph have already been reported in parts of the state.
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
Semi driver crashes off southbound I-25 in Castle Rock
A semi driver crashed off the road along southbound Interstate 25 near Plum Creek Parkway on Monday morning.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
9News
High winds and Good News; Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/2/22)
Losing hope for justice in the fight for accountability. - Is ranked choice voting a good idea in Denver? - Winter camping on 14ers. - Festive good news Friday.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Extreme wind and snow expected to hit Friday
The wind will be awful, and possibly damaging. A high wind warning will be in place until 5:00 p.m. on Friday as gusts could reach 75 mph from the foothills to the Eastern Plains. This could cause travel delays on the plains, a bumpy take-off from Denver International Airport, and possible shutdowns along I-70 in the high country. Even though the mountains are not under warning, they will still get very strong winds. The mountains and western Colorado are in for a very fast, heavy round of snow that will start late Thursday night and early Friday morning. It will quickly be gone by late on Friday afternoon. Most northern and central areas could see 5 to 10 inches of snow. Add in that very strong wind, it will be very hard going along our mountain passes.We start to calm down on Friday evening but still will be a bit breezy on Saturday behind our powerful cold front.
How much snow could Denver get in December?
Denver saw its first official snowfall in November. So far this season, the city has received 10.9 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average total of 12.5 inches the city generally sees this time of year.
Snow, wind could affect Friday travel: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
Snow and wind on Friday could create travel problems. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
cpr.org
Colorado wants to get more e-bikes into low-income communities — and it’ll pay organizations with ideas for how
As it tries to cut traffic and improve air quality, Colorado is expanding a program to give electric bicycles to low- and moderate-income residents. The Colorado Energy Office opened applications for its community access e-bike program on Thursday. It will award $910,000 in grants to six to 10 organizations with plans to provide e-bikes to income-qualified workers. Tribal governments, local governments and nonprofits are all eligible to apply.
Westword
Cheapest Places for Metro Denver Rent Now
The December rent report for Denver is Apartment List's most expansive yet, with data for more metro area communities than ever before, along with year-to-year comparisons that provide insight into the wild price spikes of the past few years, as well as the modest declines that have marked recent months.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
KDVR.com
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Comments / 0