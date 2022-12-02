Read full article on original website
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
chainstoreage.com
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
KTEN.com
Denison continues sesquicentennial celebrations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's sesquicentennial celebrations aren't over just yet. People who call Denison home will have the chance to place an item in a time capsule on Thursday, December 15. The collection event is set for the Katy Depot from 4 to 6 p.m. Those unable to attend...
KTEN.com
Water restored after Howe main break
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said utility workers in the City of Howe have been working on a damaged water main line since Sunday afternoon. The city said those repairs were finished on Monday, but they're asking residents to conserve water for the...
What Went Wrong With Wade Park?
Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com
The HUB is open! Learn more about what it plans to bring to the community
Allen community members can begin enjoying the center of what is to be the Farm development in Allen. The HUB, an entertainment venue featuring a variety of restaurants and events, is open.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell
Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
KXII.com
Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car. Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him. Police said it happened about a week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
