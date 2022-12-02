ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan RB Blake Corum shut out of Heisman Trophy ceremony

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was once considered a contender for college football’s most prestigious award, did not get an invite to New York. Corum was not one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy unveiled Monday night, closing the door on an otherwise productive (and memorable) season for the ball carrier.
Detroit News

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue

College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
ClutchPoints

‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game

What a roller-coaster ride it has been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022. Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday […] The post ‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had the opportunity to send shockwaves across the college football world Saturday, but they failed to overcome the world-beating Georgia Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss in the SEC Championship Game. If anything, LSU football managed to put the most points on the board than any of the other teams […] The post Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral

One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't. On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.
SpartanNation

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei makes major transfer portal move after ACC title game benching

It appears that former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has played his final game with the Clemson Tigers. On Monday, he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. DJ Uiagalelei announced his decision with a tweet. Forever Thankful 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/EVgNLBvKAj — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) December 5, 2022 DJ Uiagalelei spent two seasons as the Tigers […] The post DJ Uiagalelei makes major transfer portal move after ACC title game benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game

For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
saturdaytradition.com

Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance

Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
ClutchPoints

Blake Corum’s special message to Michigan football fans after surgery

The Michigan Spartans are well on their way to the College Football Playoffs, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Blake Corum, the team’s star running back, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. It’s a brutal blow to a team that has found a lot of success this season.
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
