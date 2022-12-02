Read full article on original website
Related
UGA facing Ohio State is worst-case scenario for Bulldogs' chances to repeat
DawgNation’s Mike Griffith details some of his concerns for Georgia, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as they prepare to take on Ohio State.
Michigan RB Blake Corum shut out of Heisman Trophy ceremony
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was once considered a contender for college football’s most prestigious award, did not get an invite to New York. Corum was not one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy unveiled Monday night, closing the door on an otherwise productive (and memorable) season for the ball carrier.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach recalls how Kirby Smart handled Justin Fields’ transfer, former QB’s view of Georgia program
ATHENS — If you Google “Georgia” and “Ohio State,” Justin Fields name will come up about 99 out of 100 times. The former 5-star recruit, Georgia Bulldog, Ohio State Buckeye and now Chicago Bear is a tie that binds the two powerhouse programs together after beginning his career in Athens and fulfilling his promise in Columbus.
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue
College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
Michigan State basketball loses to Northwestern, 70-63: Game thread replay
No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (4-2) vs. Northwestern Wildcats When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing. ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game
What a roller-coaster ride it has been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022. Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday […] The post ‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dick Vitale Has Brutally Honest Admission On Possible Michigan vs. Ohio State Rematch In Playoff
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale loves all things sports. And on Saturday, Dickie V shared his opinion on the possibility of an Ohio State-Michigan rematch in the College Football Playoff following USC and TCU's losses. "Hope the committee doesn’t force Ohio State to #3 to set up a rematch...
Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had the opportunity to send shockwaves across the college football world Saturday, but they failed to overcome the world-beating Georgia Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss in the SEC Championship Game. If anything, LSU football managed to put the most points on the board than any of the other teams […] The post Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral
One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't. On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.
MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans
Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
DJ Uiagalelei makes major transfer portal move after ACC title game benching
It appears that former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has played his final game with the Clemson Tigers. On Monday, he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. DJ Uiagalelei announced his decision with a tweet. Forever Thankful 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/EVgNLBvKAj — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) December 5, 2022 DJ Uiagalelei spent two seasons as the Tigers […] The post DJ Uiagalelei makes major transfer portal move after ACC title game benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
Blake Corum’s special message to Michigan football fans after surgery
The Michigan Spartans are well on their way to the College Football Playoffs, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Blake Corum, the team’s star running back, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. It’s a brutal blow to a team that has found a lot of success this season.
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3