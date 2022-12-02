Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed his girlfriend at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say
KIRO 7 Seattle
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead inside apartment near Lacey
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
nbcrightnow.com
NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair
YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
nbcrightnow.com
A 24-year-old man is arrested as a suspect in the Ellensburg fire on Friday
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire in Ellensburg Friday morning. The suspect if a former employee of ACX Feed and Forage, where the fire started. The fire burned two buildings off Vantage Highway. Eventually, the fire...
KIRO 7 Seattle
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
nbcrightnow.com
More than 1,400 serious felonies backlogged in King County Superior Court
(The Center Square) – King County has worked to clear over 3,000 cases in its pandemic-related backlog, but 1,405 felony cases considered the most serious are still pending. The county began work on a backlog of nearly 23,000 cases in the Superior Court that accumulated during the pandemic. Last year, $42.5 million was distributed to the county’s prosecuting attorney, the Superior and District Courts, the Department of Judicial Administration and the Department of Public Defense.
FOX 11 and 41
YPD searching for missing 17-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 17-year-old missing juvenile. Jennifer Arevalo is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Arevalo or has any information about her whereabouts is...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
nbcrightnow.com
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Slippery Suspect
Yakima Police need your help ti to identify the man in the photo. Police warn you NOT to approach the suspect. He's considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft, attempted carjacking, and a hit-and-run accident. If you know who the suspect is or...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Kittitas County. A bus and Three trucks were involved in the collision. At around 9:30 a.m., a 64-year-old man was driving a truck westbound on I-90 at milepost 73. A bus had stopped in front of the truck, a third vehicle was...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
nbcrightnow.com
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 6
Paterson School District: Buses on snow routes. Sonova kids can be picked up at the 100 Circles Main Office parking lot. Granger School District: Two-hour delay. No AM preschool or breakfast. KLICKITAT COUNTY:. Goldendale School District: Two-hour delay. Buses 2, 3, 5, 10 and 12 are on snow routes. EASTERN...
15-car collision blocking I-90 EB near Easton at Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — You might be in traffic for some time if you’re traveling on the Snoqualmie Pass heading Eastbound. WSDOT says I-90 Eastbound near Easton is closed due to a 15-car injury crash in the area. WSDOT says there is no estimated time for reopening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
