World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament.
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 6
The last two spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are up for grabs on Tuesday. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil have all punched their tickets after winning their round of 16 matchups, leaving two more openings for the remaining four teams. Which four...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw
Ex-Manchester United Star Paul Parker has said that England should drop Luke Shaw for Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; cost of Christmas dinner jumps 9% – business live
Drinks sales up 50% at England’s first two World Cup games, reports Marston’s…. while Christmas dinners will cost 9% more than last year according to Kantar
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Russian Oil Cap Will Work, EU Ministers Insist, Despite Kremlin Opposition and Broad Skepticism
The EU, alongside the G-7 and Australia, agreed on Friday to limit the purchases of Russian oil to $60 a barrel as part of a concerted effort to curtail Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine. However, Russia has already said it will not sell oil to nations complying...
