Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 6

The last two spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are up for grabs on Tuesday. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil have all punched their tickets after winning their round of 16 matchups, leaving two more openings for the remaining four teams. Which four...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

