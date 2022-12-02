Read full article on original website
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
Mayor Bowser withdraws nomination for Director of Office of Unified Communications
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has withdrawn her nomination for the director of the Office of Unified Communications (OUC). The agency has faced criticism over 911 delays that have led to people dying while waiting for help to arrive. Bowser reappointed OUC Director Karima Holmes in March. She...
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway
MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
Audit gives new insight to DC’s de-accredited Department of Forensics
WASHINGTON — A new audit of D.C.’s Department of Forensic Sciences (DFS) shows it has failed to operate as “an independent part of the justice system,” because of weak legislation, a lack of resources and a decision by prosecutors to act outside the statutory oversight structure.
Yes, hospitals are filling up with COVID, flu and RSV cases | Verify
WASHINGTON — Health officials pushed for more people to get vaccinated against COVID and influenza as hospital beds continue filling up nationwide, on Monday. "This year's flu season is off to a rough start—flu's here, it started early and with COVID and RSV also circulating, it's a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season," Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a CDC press conference.
Virginia health officials announce first mpox death
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. Health officials with VDH said further information about...
Safety advocates beg drivers to slow down as pedestrian deaths rise
WASHINGTON — Area police are stepping up traffic enforcement throughout the region, hoping to bring down the number of people killed or hurt while out walking and biking on local roads. In the month of November, there have been at least nine people killed in the region. Helen Harris...
MDTA extends deadline to pay tolls in Maryland before late fees return
MARYLAND, USA — Just hours before the deadline, a grace period for drivers in Maryland to deal with unpaid video tolls in Maryland was extended by two weeks. According to the DriveEZMD website, the temporary grace period for tolls paid in full began on Feb. 24, 2022. The point of the grace period was to help drivers stretch out payments "without the worry of further consequences."
Maryland AG releases first annual report into police-involved deaths
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland's Attorney General's Office released their first report by the Independent Investigations Division (IID), a new department developed in 2021 by police reform legislation to investigate police-involved fatalities in the state. The first annual report concluded that 23 people died after police encounters in the state, and none of the officers involved were charged with wrongdoing.
DCHA Board of Commissioners to be replaced by new 8-member board
WASHINGTON — A new eight-member board is set to replace the existing District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) Board of Commissioners. On Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced legislation that creates a new Stabilization and Reform Board overseeing the District of Columbia Housing Authority.
Government employee charged for false residency claim to obtain thousands in wrongful benefits
WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old Arlington woman has been charged with falsely claiming D.C. residency to obtain almost $150,000 worth of benefits. Michia Pardlow, a social services representative with the District of Columbia Department of Human Services (DHS), allegedly used false residency to get D.C. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid benefits, and free tuition for her two children to attend a public charter school, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated in a release.
Have you seen him? Police search for suspect in Montgomery County credit union frauds
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking the public to help them locate a man they believe defrauded credit unions across the area last month. Police are currently investigating a series of bank frauds that happened in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg where a man presented fake driver's licenses to get money from credit union members' accounts.
