Gaylord Perry, iconic Giants spitballing Hall-of-Famer, dies

Giants legend Gaylord Perry, famously known for tossing an often unhittable spitball across an over two decade Major League career, died at his Gaffney, S.C. home on Thursday. He was 84.

Perry spent the first 10 seasons of his 22 year career in San Francisco, from 1962 to 1971, where he garnered 134 of his eventual 314 wins. He pitched in 690 games for the Giants, 303 of which were complete games.

It was in San Francisco where he mastered the spitball which became his notorious weapon and launched his career to stardom. According to Perry’s 1974 autobiography “Me and the Spitter”, after struggling to establish himself the first few seasons, he learned the spitball from teammate Bob Shaw in order to gain an edge. He first threw the pitch in May, 1964 against the New York Mets, and pitched 10 shutout innings. And the rest was history.

Perry rode the pitch to a sensational run of excellence. While the pitch has been banned in MLB since 1920, Perry was able to adroitly skirt past the restrictions and was only ejected from one game for doctoring a baseball, in 1982.

After being traded by the Giants to the Cleveland Indians in 1971, Perry pitched for seven more teams over the final 12 years of his career. He is the only pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in both the National and American Leagues, capturing his first with Cleveland in 1972 and his second with the San Diego Padres in 1978, two weeks before his 40th birthday.

Perry struck out 3,554 batters in his career, eighth most in baseball history , and pitched 5,350 innings, sixth most all-time .

The five-time All-Star was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, his third year on the ballot. His number 36 was retired by the Giants in 2005, one of just 13 former players to earn the honor. He was also elected to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

He is survived by his third wife, Deborah, and daughters Allison, Beth and Amy.