Cheat sheet update: 'GMA' hosts reportedly taken off air amid relationship scandal

By Christi Carras
 6 days ago

Good Morning affair-ica?

ABC has reportedly decided to temporarily bench "Good Morning America" co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes while the network assesses how to handle the fallout from a purported cheating scandal so juicy it could rival the plot of Apple TV+'s broadcast news drama , "The Morning Show."

Fervent speculation has been swirling around the nature of the TV journalists' off-screen relationship after rumors of a workplace affair surfaced last week in the tabloids and on social media. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Robach , 49, and Holmes, 45 — both married, to other people — have been engaged in "an alleged months-long affair," while the Daily Mail published pictures and videos of the co-workers getting intimate with one another in New York City.

The rumored lovers have maintained an affectionate onscreen rapport while co-hosting “GMA3: What You Need to Know" since 2020. Known for sharing a love of fitness, they recently documented their journey training together for the 2022 New York City Marathon.

To quote the title of Holmes and Robach's morning news program, here's "What You Need to Know" about the latest scandal rocking the broadcast journalism world.

When did the alleged affair start?

According to an anonymous source cited by Page Six, Holmes and Robach started secretly seeing each other in March, around the time they began training together for the marathon.

An anonymous ABC News staffer told the tabloid that the pair had been "very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair a secret," adding that the producers of "GMA" were "shocked to hear" about their clandestine relationship.

However, another anonymous source insisted to People that Robach and Holmes didn't couple up until after both separated from their respective spouses in August. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the source said.

What is the status of their marriages?

Holmes and Robach have each been married to their respective spouses — attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue — since 2010.

In contrast to the report in People, Page Six reported that the newscasters both separated from their partners nearly half a year after their alleged affair commenced.

What do the paparazzi photos show?

The Daily Mail printed dozens of pictures of Robach and Holmes cozying up to one another at a bar, grabbing coffee together, holding hands in the backseat of a car, visiting one another's homes in the Big Apple, etc.

There is also footage of Holmes repeatedly touching Robach during a weekend getaway to a private cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains.

What have the co-hosts had to say for themselves?

As of Thursday afternoon, Holmes and Robach had not publicly addressed the scandal — and even appeared together on air that day as if nothing had happened.

"Who's looking forward to the weekend?" Holmes asked at the top of Thursday's show.

"Uh, me, " Robach replied while raising her hand and smiling for the camera.

(A moment of silence for their third co-host — and now third wheel? — Jennifer Ashton, who sat and smiled through the entire exchange.)

It's worth noting that Holmes and Robach's Instagram accounts have been deactivated since the story of their alleged cheating broke. However, an old Instagram post from Holmes celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary has been immortalized in screenshots that have gone viral on social media, for obvious reasons.

"10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts she remained married to me the past 10 years," he captioned the post. "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses and opportunities to walk her fine a— out of the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible."

Robach and Holmes did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' requests for comment.

How has 'GMA' responded?

Initially, the ABC program appeared to follow Holmes and Robach's lead by staying mum on the controversy.

However, reports surfaced Monday morning that ABC News has decided to temporarily pull Holmes and Robach from the air while the network determines how to handle the situation moving forward. Multiple outlets previously reported that Holmes and Robach would not face disciplinary action for their alleged romance.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said Monday during an editorial call, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us— the people here at ABC.”

Filling in for Holmes and Robach will be Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, THR reported. A representative for "GMA" has not responded to The Times' requests for comment.

What has Twitter been saying?

Naturally, Twitter has been having a field day with the piping hot morning-show goss. Here's a sampling of what people have been saying about the scandal online:

