Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
Coldest day on record was 123 years ago
Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured. Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims. One of those was Nyasia...
Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
Willie Nelson and Family to Perform at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Willie Nelson and Family will be performing at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in March 2023. The concert will be on March 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at noon EST, according to Leon County Government. Doors open at 6...
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2011 Florida State will go bowling in Orlando, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th as first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. “We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It...
QB Jordan Travis is running it back, will return to FSU for 2023 season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Jordan Travis is returning to Florida State for one more season, he announced via his social media accounts on Monday evening. The Seminoles’ starting quarterback is running it back for the 2023 campaign following FSU’s breakthrough year in 2022. Travis, in his first full...
Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe. Boil 5 large sweet potatoes in a large pot with water. Over medium to high heat for 1 hour and 20 minutes boil potatoes until fork tender. Peel the skin off the potatoes and add to a mixing bowl. Next, add all of the remaining ingredients from the sweet potato mixture, then blend with an electric mixer. Mix very well until all the ingredients are combined and have a smooth consistency. Into a separate bowl add all ingredients from the cheesecake mixture then blend with an electric mixer until all the ingredients are well combined and smooth/creamy consistency. Next, evenly add sweet potato mixture into 4 pie crusts. Then evenly add the cheesecake mixture on top of each pie. Take a butter knife and drag the knife back and forth, creating a swirl pattern. Preheat oven on 350°. Next, place the pies in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 11 minutes. Take pies out of the oven and allow them to cool completely. Afterward, place the pies into the refrigerator and allow them to chill for an additional 3 hours or longer. Slice and enjoy!
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m....
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
