Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Pile burning scheduled for areas south of Bend along Highway 97 and west of Sunriver
BEND, Ore. — Officials with the Deschutes National Forest will be conducting pile burning next to Highway 97 south of Bend. Fires are scheduled to be lit on Tuesday, December 6, however, they could occur later in the week based on weather conditions. Officials say smoke and flames will...
KATU.com
Search & Rescue volunteers help hiker with sprained ankle at Smith Rock State Park
BEND, Ore. — Search & Rescue volunteers helped rescue a hiker Saturday who had fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail at Smith Rock State Park, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. A 911 call came in at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday for a woman who had sprained her...
Comments / 0