The Ritchie Group, a Salt Lake City based development group, announced today that Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown will open mid-January 2023. This is the first dual-pad property in Salt Lake City, as well as the first Le Méridien and Element combination of Marriott brands. Additionally, this is the first Le Méridien in the state of Utah and the first hotel with a full-scale rooftop bar in the market. Salt Lake City’s newest property is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.

11 HOURS AGO