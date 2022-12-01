Read full article on original website
Hotel Interactive Network
Enhanced development will set new standard for luxury hospitality in London and launches a deepening relationship between Reuben Brothers and Hilton
Plans to convert Admiralty Arch, one of London’s most iconic historical landmarks, into a luxury hotel under the Waldorf Astoria brand are accelerating under new ownership with Reuben Brothers. Since taking ownership of the building over the summer, Reuben Brothers has been working closely with Hilton to upgrade existing...
Hotel Interactive Network
RoomRaccoon integrates with Cendyn to bring global distribution channels to independent hotels
RoomRaccoon, an all-in-one Hotel Management System, has announced a new integration with Cendyn. The two-way integration between RoomRaccoon and Cendyn’s Pegasus Central Reservation System (CRS) allows hotels to effortlessly distribute rates, availability, and inventory (ARI) on powerful global distribution systems (GDS) to an audience of over 600,000 travel buyers in more than 120 markets worldwide, in addition to OTAs.
Hotel Interactive Network
Almost Three In Five Americans Plan To Add Extra Stops To Their Winter Trips This Year
New data from leading economy lodging brand, Motel 6, reveals nearly three in five (57%) travelers plan to “trip-stack” this winter by adding another destination or trip directly following or leading up to their existing travel plans. Motel 6’s fifth annual holiday survey results. This year’s holiday...
Hotel Interactive Network
Le Meridien And Element Salt Lake City Downtown To Open Mid-January 2023
The Ritchie Group, a Salt Lake City based development group, announced today that Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown will open mid-January 2023. This is the first dual-pad property in Salt Lake City, as well as the first Le Méridien and Element combination of Marriott brands. Additionally, this is the first Le Méridien in the state of Utah and the first hotel with a full-scale rooftop bar in the market. Salt Lake City’s newest property is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.
Hotel Interactive Network
Island Hospitality Management Named Operator of 150-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, N.Y.
Officials of Island Hospitality Management, the premier third-party management company for select-service and upscale, extended-stay hotels in the United States, announced today that the company has been named the operator of the 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, N.Y. “The Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers marks our second Empire State...
Hotel Interactive Network
HP Hotels to Manage Hampton Inn and Suites Atlanta / Marietta
HP Hotels, a full-service third-party hotel management company, has been chosen by Roswell, Georgia-based Welcome Group of Hospitality to manage its 104-room Hampton Inn and Suites Atlanta / Marietta. HP Hotels CEO Kerry Ranson made the announcement. Newly built and opened in 2018, The Hampton Inn and Suites Atlanta/Marietta, at...
