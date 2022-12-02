Forrest City police officer charged with sexual assault
FORREST CITY, Ark. ( WREG ) — A police officer in Forrest City, Arkansas was charged Thursday with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas State Police.
The state police Criminal Investigation Division investigated allegations that Officer Justin Davis, 22, was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from St. Francis County at the request of local authorities earlier this week.Man accused of killing University of Mississippi graduate released on bond
Davis of Marianna was arrested by special agents Thursday. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Cross County Detention Center.
