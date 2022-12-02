ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City police officer charged with sexual assault

By Autumn Scott
 4 days ago

FORREST CITY, Ark. ( WREG ) — A police officer in Forrest City, Arkansas was charged Thursday with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas State Police.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division investigated allegations that Officer Justin Davis, 22, was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from St. Francis County at the request of local authorities earlier this week.

Davis of Marianna was arrested by special agents Thursday. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Cross County Detention Center.

