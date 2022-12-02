Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - December 5, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of high school basketball and the last weekend of high school football both came with standout moments. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Deonte Stewart scoop-and-score. No. 4 - Corbin’s Jacob Baker interception. No. 3 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard passes 3,000 career...
wymt.com
Floyd Central girls storm back, book trip to semifinals at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first night of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH did not disappoint. Floyd Central and Knott Central girls took the court to see who would book their ticket to the...
wymt.com
36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic kicks off at Perry Central
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH kicked off Monday night with host Perry Central’s girls team facing off against Jackson County girls. District Facilities and Events Coordinator Bobby Dixon says this tournament is...
wymt.com
Jackson County girls outlast Perry Central 54-47 in first game of 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls tournament is underway at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. Game one saw the Jackson County Lady Generals square off against the Perry County Lady Commodores. Perry Central came out of the...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top Ten - December 5, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books.
wymt.com
Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer. With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points. Noah is a junior, breaking...
wymt.com
CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The four teams set to compete for the College Football Playoff title are set. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the final rankings. Georgia and Ohio State will play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at 8...
wymt.com
Final AP Poll: Georgia still top dog, Ohio State enters top four
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
wymt.com
103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.
wymt.com
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
wymt.com
SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways. “We started doing about 75 and now we’re up to 300 each time that we do this,” said Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamie Maxey. Through Calvary...
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
WKYT 27
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
WKYT 27
Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed. October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Chief Travis Dotson...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
