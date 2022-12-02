RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.

