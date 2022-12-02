Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
bodyslam.net
Serpentico Hits Huge Milestone Following AEW Dark: Elevation
Usually, people hit huge winning milestones in their careers and it’s cause for celebration. But, AEW’s Serpentico hit a different milestone. Following his loss to Lee Moriarty on yesterdays AEW Dark: Elevation, Serpentico became the first man in AEW history to have 100 losses. Not exactly the accomplishment you may have thought, but, he is the first to do it!
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Reveals Larry Zbyszko Coined The “New World Order” Name In WCW
Larry Zbyszko created the New World Order. The NWO is one of wrestling’s most iconic factions. The faction originally consisted of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Eventually, more people would be added to the group and many offsprings came about such as NWO Wolfpac and more. But, did you know that the legendary Larry Zbyszko came up with the New World Order term? Larry was on WCW commentary back in the 1990’s and actually started the day Scott Hall made his WCW debut. While talking about this on the 83 Weeks Podcast, Conrad Thompson made mention that they were watching back some old WCW Nitro episodes where they heard Larry refer to the then Outsiders as the New World Order. Conrad would go on to ask his co-host and WCW leader Eric Bischoff if he credits Larry for coining the term.
bodyslam.net
ACTION Bangers Only 3 Results (12/2/22)
ACTION Wrestling held its Bangers Only 3 event on December 2 from Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the results for the show below. – Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Tag Team Title Matches Announced For Raw And Smackdown Next Week
The Usos could have a very busy week ahead as they have two tag team title defenses coming up on WWE’s two biggest television shows, but they have to win the first match to get the second match. It was on the November 11th edition of Smackdown when The...
bodyslam.net
Update On Ticket Sales For Tonights WWE RAW In Washington, DC
RAW has some tickets left to sell. Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW hails from Washington, DC at 8/7c. As of last night around 9PM eastern time, RAW still had 932 tickets available according to WrestleTix. The current set up is for 8,271 seats and thus far, they’ve sold 7,339 tickets. There are tickets still available online and most likely will be tickets available at the door if you’re in the area. You can see the available tickets on the seating map below.
bodyslam.net
Update On Ticket Sales For This Weeks AEW Dynamite In Phoenix, AZ
AEW Dynamite still has some tickets available. This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. As of last night around 9PM eastern, there were 1,712 tickets available for the event, according to WrestleTix. The current set up holds 6,217 seats and thus far, 4,505 tickets have been sold. There’s still three days to buy tickets including today, so if you’re in the area, get them before they’re gone. You can see the seating map for available tickets below.
bodyslam.net
WWE Adds More Independent Shows To Peacock And WWE Network
WWE has added more independent events to Peacock. WWE has been adding independent wrestling shows, mainly from the U.K., to their streaming service even back when they still had WWE Network in the United States and they keep on adding more. WWE has recently added two more shows from the Indies to be aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, which comes from ICW and wXw. The descriptions of those events can be seen below:
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Improves Off Last FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday’s show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.23 rating the October 28th edition of the show drew.
Comments / 0