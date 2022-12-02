Larry Zbyszko created the New World Order. The NWO is one of wrestling’s most iconic factions. The faction originally consisted of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Eventually, more people would be added to the group and many offsprings came about such as NWO Wolfpac and more. But, did you know that the legendary Larry Zbyszko came up with the New World Order term? Larry was on WCW commentary back in the 1990’s and actually started the day Scott Hall made his WCW debut. While talking about this on the 83 Weeks Podcast, Conrad Thompson made mention that they were watching back some old WCW Nitro episodes where they heard Larry refer to the then Outsiders as the New World Order. Conrad would go on to ask his co-host and WCW leader Eric Bischoff if he credits Larry for coining the term.

