DEA Announces How Much Marijuana, MDMA, Psilocyn, LSD, Mescaline, 5-MeO-DMT, MDA, 2-CB Can Be Produced For Research In 2023

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy
Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
Curaleaf's Grassroots Brand And Ganjier Announce Cannabis Education Partnership
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced a cannabis education partnership for its Grassroots brand with Ganjier, the Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program. "Analogous to the wine sommelier, beer cicerone or cigar catador, the ganjier is a trained and certified master of cannabis products, cannabis assessment, and cannabis service," stated Derek Gilman, managing director of Ganjier. "By training people like Grassroots' team members and partners to understand cannabis products more deeply, they become true leaders and advocates for quality within the modern cannabis industry."
