DEA Announces How Much Marijuana, MDMA, Psilocyn, LSD, Mescaline, 5-MeO-DMT, MDA, 2-CB Can Be Produced For Research In 2023

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced a cannabis education partnership for its Grassroots brand with Ganjier, the Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program. "Analogous to the wine sommelier, beer cicerone or cigar catador, the ganjier is a trained and certified master of cannabis products, cannabis assessment, and cannabis service," stated Derek Gilman, managing director of Ganjier. "By training people like Grassroots' team members and partners to understand cannabis products more deeply, they become true leaders and advocates for quality within the modern cannabis industry."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO