ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

DEA Announces How Much Marijuana, MDMA, Psilocyn, LSD, Mescaline, 5-MeO-DMT, MDA, 2-CB Can Be Produced For Research In 2023

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

Curaleaf's Grassroots Brand And Ganjier Announce Cannabis Education Partnership

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced a cannabis education partnership for its Grassroots brand with Ganjier, the Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program. "Analogous to the wine sommelier, beer cicerone or cigar catador, the ganjier is a trained and certified master of cannabis products, cannabis assessment, and cannabis service," stated Derek Gilman, managing director of Ganjier. "By training people like Grassroots' team members and partners to understand cannabis products more deeply, they become true leaders and advocates for quality within the modern cannabis industry."
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy