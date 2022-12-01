Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico, Welcomes Guests To The Brand’s First Adult-Only Luxury Tented Resort In The Americas

Read full article on original website
Enhanced development will set new standard for luxury hospitality in London and launches a deepening relationship between Reuben Brothers and Hilton
Plans to convert Admiralty Arch, one of London’s most iconic historical landmarks, into a luxury hotel under the Waldorf Astoria brand are accelerating under new ownership with Reuben Brothers. Since taking ownership of the building over the summer, Reuben Brothers has been working closely with Hilton to upgrade existing...
Sale of historic Cape Cod boutique hotel closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group. Positioned in the oldest town on Cape Cod, the 300-year-old inn features an outdoor...
RoomRaccoon integrates with Cendyn to bring global distribution channels to independent hotels
RoomRaccoon, an all-in-one Hotel Management System, has announced a new integration with Cendyn. The two-way integration between RoomRaccoon and Cendyn’s Pegasus Central Reservation System (CRS) allows hotels to effortlessly distribute rates, availability, and inventory (ARI) on powerful global distribution systems (GDS) to an audience of over 600,000 travel buyers in more than 120 markets worldwide, in addition to OTAs.
Island Hospitality Management Named Operator of 150-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, N.Y.
Officials of Island Hospitality Management, the premier third-party management company for select-service and upscale, extended-stay hotels in the United States, announced today that the company has been named the operator of the 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, N.Y. “The Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers marks our second Empire State...
