WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year

PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Tribune-Review

New Downtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter already at capacity

Second Avenue Commons, a homeless shelter that opened last week in Downtown Pittsburgh, is already at capacity, officials said. “We’re now into the overflow space, which is the cafeteria that’s downstairs,” said Dan Palka, Allegheny Health Network’s director of urban health and street medicine. Palka is...
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
wtae.com

Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County

Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple cars catch fire in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police said at least 10 cars were on fire at the Coparts along Lebanon School Road.Officials told KDKA the state fire marshal is leading the investigation.No injuries were reported.
Tribune-Review

McKeesport man dies in single-vehicle Parkway East crash

A 20-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Parkway East early Saturday morning. Jaquawn Walton, of McKeesport, crashed into a concrete barrier and a PennDOT pole at around 3:15 a.m. near the Oakland exit, according to state police. He was dead at the scene. State police, Pittsburgh police,...
wtae.com

'Our whole family is devastated': Family and friends remember 4-year-old killed in shooting

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends of a young child killed in a recent shooting gathered Sunday for a vigil on the street where she was shot. "In four years she gave me more joy than most people can get in 40 years," Kirk Thompson said of his granddaughter, four-year-old Kaari Thompson, who was shot and killed Thursday night outside the Brooklyn Food Market.
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.

