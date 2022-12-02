Read full article on original website
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Day 1, De Zavala Middle School, Emily Bell, Zack Wilson
Texas schools participate in new standardized testing system, possibly replacing STAAR
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 130 Texas public school districts including Amarillo, Borger, River Road , Dumas, Spearman and Wellington ISD to participate in a new standardized testing system and could be a possible STAAR replacement. In 2019 state Legislature required Texas Education Agency (TEA) to develop a through-year...
City of Amarillo provides ‘Explore the Four Pass’ holiday gift for golfers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo. The “Explore the Four Pass” provides a round of golf at the city’s four courses, including the golf cart for just $120. The four courses are the Comanche Trail which...
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Day 1, Garrett Payne
In Amarillo, most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. In Amarillo, most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO: East Amarillo Public Library closed this week due to maintenance. TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Day 1, De...
Carpet tech launches Give Back week in Amarillo and Clovis
AMARILLO, Texas and CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five locations to serve thousands who are seeking shelter and protection. Each week starting today, Dec. 5, Carpet Yech locations will serve food, donate supplies, clean or share...
Amarillo Parks and Rec set to host annual Breakfast with Santa
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is set to host their annual Breakfast with Santa. The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center - Full Gym. There will be a pancake bar, holiday-themed activities, photo opportunities...
‘Together We Can’: HPFB needs your help to feed more seniors in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers such as, The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). It provides supplemental, nutritious food to senior adults who meet age and income guidelines. It’s a 25 to 30...
East Amarillo Public Library closed this week due to maintenance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The East Amarillo Public Library is closed all week long for maintenance. The East Branch, located at 2232 S.E. 27th Ave. is currently having HVAC installed. The other Amarillo Public Library locations are still open to the public.
The 47th District Attorney’s Office to host 20th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony. The Tree of Angels Ceremony honors and remembers victims of violent crimes. Families and friends of victims will have the opportunity to bring an Angel and put it on...
West Texas A&M Lady Buffs capture the NCAA DII National Championship title
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs won the NCAA DII National Championship title today with a 3-1 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in Seattle, Washington. WT lost the first set 23-25, took the second set 25-23, won the third set 25-20, and rounded it out with a 28-26 victory in set four.
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
City of Amarillo Utility Billing unable to accept payments due to system upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec. 6. During this time, payments will not be available online or by phone. Customers have access to mail in payments or place in the drop off box, located next to the front entrance of City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.
Bell wins Army contract to further develop V-280 Valor aircraft
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Textron announced today it has won an Army contract to further develop its next generation of aircraft that can lift like a helicopter and fly like a plane. The V-280 Valor would replace Black Hawk transport and Apache attack choppers. “This is an exciting time...
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash near the I-27 interchange this morning. Around 7:00 a.m., Amarillo police reported that traffic was impacted due to the wreck. Drivers were told to expect delays.
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor after a reverse online sting operation. According to officials, on Friday, December 2, SVU detectives and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit investigated a Reverse Online Sting Operation. The operation targeted online...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway, and privately plotted to blow up a local high school pleaded guilty today to a weapons of mass destruction (WMD) charge, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
