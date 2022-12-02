Read full article on original website
27 First News
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
27 First News
December rain and snow: Here’s a look at the records
(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.
27 First News
Paul E. Kuzma, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Kuzma, 69, of Campbell died on Friday, December 1, 2022. Paul was born on November 6, 1953. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.
27 First News
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
27 First News
Michael Anthony Bagnoli, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Bagnoli, 89, passed away peacefully at his daughter Kathy’s home in Wexford, Pennsylvania, with his family at his side, Monday morning, November 28, 2022. Michael was born February 10, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the fourth of six sons but the...
27 First News
Augustine “Gus” Gonzalez, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Friday, December 2, 2022, Augustine “Gus” Gonzalez, Jr., age 68, of Boardman, Ohio, died at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1954 to Agustin Gonzalez and Luciana Ortiz Melendez. Gus...
27 First News
Sarah “Sally” (Holmes) Cassidy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Holmes Cassidy, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Northern Arizona, where she had resided with her daughter since 2015. She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George Joseph...
27 First News
Joseph Phillip Rogers, Austintown, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Phillip Rogers, 77, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House. Mr. Rogers was born February 18, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Margaret Nestor Rogers. Raised in Boardman, Joe was a graduate of Boardman...
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
27 First News
Robert Thomas Gesacion, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Simone (DeVera) Bellando, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simone Bellando, age 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1930, to Marie-Louise and Francois’ DeVera in Oran, Algeria. Simone was a self-employed beautician and she owned the Creative Ceramics Shop. She was a genuinely wonderful person. Always...
27 First News
Betty M. Berton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Berton of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 83. She was born on May 29, 1939 in Vincennes, Indiana and was raised in Walkerton, Indiana by her paternal grandparents, Roger and Lula Gunn. Betty graduated from...
27 First News
Janet Lee Gibson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Gibson, 77, died at home Friday, December 2, 2022. Born August 3, 1945 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Rancel E. and Glenna (Ford) Davis. A homemaker, she is survived by her children: James C. (Michelle) Gibson of...
27 First News
Helen Mulinax, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mulinax, age 91, of Alliance, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Mulinax, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Sherie Elaine McClure, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherie E. McClure, age 82, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, December 2, 2022, in Andover. She was born June 15, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of George and Lona (Miller) Bowers. A lifetime Andover resident, Sherie spent her time attending Sunday Services and many...
27 First News
Thomas Bierdeman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bierdeman, age 71, passed away early Friday, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Thomas, lovingly known as Tom, was born February 8, 1951, to Sallie and John Bierdeman in Youngstown. Tom is a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School. He attended...
27 First News
Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, age 80, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Columbiana. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman and M. June Lundgren McBane. She graduated from Milligan College, obtained...
27 First News
Rose Marie Fisher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Rose Marie Fisher, 83, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Rose Marie was born on May 15, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Rose Whiteside. She was a graduate of South High. She worked at...
27 First News
Theresa Litchko Banic, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Litchko Banic, 92, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born on January 31, 1930, daughter of the late John and Bertha Litchko of Ashland, Pennsylvania. She was the last surviving child of the Litchko’s 18 children.
