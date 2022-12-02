ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLTV

Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
KUTV

Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fun holiday events happening this week in Utah

Monday, December 5th at 5:00 and 6:00 (two sessions) at Highland City Hall on Civic Center Drive. For families. Join Mayor Ostler as he shares a beloved "Grinchy" Christmas story. A craft, a treat, and a special guest visit from Santa. Christmas in the Rotunda. The Library's annual Christmas series...
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...

