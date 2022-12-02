Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
KUTV
Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Victim in West Jordan car crash identified as toymaker for nonprofit
Nile Thacker has been identified as the victim of a car crash that happened near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway last Thursday, Dec. 1.
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
KSLTV
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
Company appeals state rejection of Utah Lake islands project
The company behind a project to dredge and build islands on Utah Lake is asking the state to reconsider its rejection of the project.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony
A freshman at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's fifth-story balcony early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Fun holiday events happening this week in Utah
Monday, December 5th at 5:00 and 6:00 (two sessions) at Highland City Hall on Civic Center Drive. For families. Join Mayor Ostler as he shares a beloved "Grinchy" Christmas story. A craft, a treat, and a special guest visit from Santa. Christmas in the Rotunda. The Library's annual Christmas series...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
Utah nonprofits ask for help to fulfill holiday wishes for kids in need
It's been a tough year financially for many Utah families and nonprofits are asking for some extra help to make the season a little more magical for kids in need.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Warm and wet Sunday before active work week weather
After a mostly calm Saturday, we will start to see more activity in our weather pattern that will start late on Sunday and continue through various parts of the state throughout the coming week.
