Deadly car crash into West Melbourne fireworks shop still under investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating a deadly wreck in West Melbourne on Monday that sparked a devastating fire at Phantom Fireworks.

The family of 53-year-old John Marcano is still trying to make sense of the tragic loss.

His sister, Altagarcia Marcano, said she would like to see barriers in place to prevent a car from driving into businesses like this one.

Marcano’s family said he was on his way to pick up his children when he inexplicably drove into the back of another vehicle, pushing it through the intersection of John Rhodes Boulevard and U.S. Route 192.

When the vehicle turned left into a nearby parking lot, Marcano’s Dodge Durango continued into Phantom Fireworks, sparking a massive fire.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and trying to determine exactly how Marcano died.

