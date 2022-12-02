ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deadly car crash into West Melbourne fireworks shop still under investigation

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1Rgt_0jUU6plk00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating a deadly wreck in West Melbourne on Monday that sparked a devastating fire at Phantom Fireworks.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The family of 53-year-old John Marcano is still trying to make sense of the tragic loss.

His sister, Altagarcia Marcano, said she would like to see barriers in place to prevent a car from driving into businesses like this one.

Marcano’s family said he was on his way to pick up his children when he inexplicably drove into the back of another vehicle, pushing it through the intersection of John Rhodes Boulevard and U.S. Route 192.

When the vehicle turned left into a nearby parking lot, Marcano’s Dodge Durango continued into Phantom Fireworks, sparking a massive fire.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and trying to determine exactly how Marcano died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mysfv_0jUU6plk00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
hernandosun.com

Melbourne fireworks store burns in car crash

On Monday November 29, in Melbourne, Florida a car accident resulted in an SUV crashing through the front of Phantom Fireworks building on US 192. The workers at the store were able to escape, but the driver of the SUV was killed. The SUV crash resulted in a small fire...
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
WESH

Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WESH

FHP: Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash involving two vehicles on Friday. The two vehicles crashed around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Interstate 95 and State Road 520. According to troopers, a motorcycle was in an inside lane on SR-520. A...
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
westorlandonews.com

Drugs, Guns Found During Orlando Traffic Stop at Colonial & Bennett

The Orlando Police Department has been keeping busy with crime, guns and drugs around the city. Recently, OPD Patrol Tac units were on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Colonial Dr and Bennett Rd. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy