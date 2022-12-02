ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ashton Kutcher Detail His Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience

Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother's scary health battles. In a preview clip from the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, in which the actor and his brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview, Ashton tearfully recalled his brother's experience with heart failure as a teen.
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
Elle Fanning's The Great Season 3 Update Will Have You Shouting "Huzzah"

Watch: Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great" Break out the glasses, because we have some smashing good news. Elle Fanning confirmed Dec. 5 that production has wrapped for season three of Hulu's The Great. The actress, who plays Empress Catherine in the comedy loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power, also teased in her social media announcement that "audiences are not prepared for this season," as "it is truly spectacular."
Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17

Watch: Hilary Duff Recalls Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen. The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."
See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together

Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally. One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
