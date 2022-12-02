Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
Watch: Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure. Candace Cameron Bure's inflammatory comments about "traditional marriage" continue to spark outrage. Neal Bledsoe, who starred 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In for Great American Family, spoke out against the actress—who is...
Watch Ashton Kutcher Detail His Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother's scary health battles. In a preview clip from the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, in which the actor and his brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview, Ashton tearfully recalled his brother's experience with heart failure as a teen.
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya
Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Change of heart. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm...
Anthony Rapp Seemingly Pays Tribute to Rent’s Jonathan Larson in Naming Baby Boy
Watch: Idina Menzel Talks Disney+ Documentary, A Possible Rent Revival & More. There is no future, there is no past, but there is a brand new baby in Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol's family. Congratulations are in order for the Rent alum and his longtime partner as they welcomed their...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice on Instagram
The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that...
Why Harry Jowsey Is Vowing to Stay Single for the Next 3 Years
A relationship is more than Harry Jowsey can handle at the moment. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Too Hot to Handle season one alum reflected on how his outlook for finding love has...
Elle Fanning's The Great Season 3 Update Will Have You Shouting "Huzzah"
Watch: Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great" Break out the glasses, because we have some smashing good news. Elle Fanning confirmed Dec. 5 that production has wrapped for season three of Hulu's The Great. The actress, who plays Empress Catherine in the comedy loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power, also teased in her social media announcement that "audiences are not prepared for this season," as "it is truly spectacular."
Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17
Watch: Hilary Duff Recalls Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen. The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet
Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the...
Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Were "Two Desperate Housewives" During Chic Girls' Night Out
Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. Victoria Beckham channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe while attending British Vogue's Forces for Change dinner on Dec. 4. For the event—which she turned into a chic girls' night with BFF Eva Longoria—the former Spice Girls member sizzled in...
Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes an Eye Serum She Puts All Over Her Body
We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally. One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
A Look Back at Kirstie Alley's Best Roles From Cheers to Veronica's Closet
Kirstie Alley's legacy will live on through her body of work. The Emmy winner passed away at the age of 71 following a short and private battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker shared on Dec. 5. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and...
The Kardashians' Party Planner Sharon Sacks Shares How You Can Throw Your Own Impressive Holiday Bash
Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Taking Over Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Bash. If scrolling through pics from the Kardashian-Jenner fam's legendary Christmas Eve bashes has you feeling less-than, the woman behind them has a message you need to hear: You're doing amazing, sweetie. Because if you ask entertaining guru Sharon...
