NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
NBC Sports
Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil
Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid QB depth need
As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work. The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.
NBC Sports
49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson exits with knee injury
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked twice today by the Broncos. On the second one, Jackson apparently suffered an injury. Jackson is out and backup Tyler Huntley is in. After an examination in the medical tent, Jackson went to the locker room. The Ravens have announced that he is...
NBC Sports
'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied
SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Brock Purdy entered Sunday’s game with the 49ers trailing 7-3 just 5 1/2 minutes into a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy played well enough in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers to earn an emotional 33-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Joe Burrow giving Cincinnati Bengals edge in AFC
I’m fascinated by the pennant race in the AFC North. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for the top spot at 8-4. The Ravens have the tiebreaker with a win over the Bengals in Week Five; they have a rematch at Cincinnati Week 18. Their comparative schedules give the Ravens a slight edge, mostly because Cincinnati has a dangerous Monday night game against Buffalo at home in Week 17.
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet
Bengals running back Joe Mixon was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and it looks like it will be another week on the sideline. According to multiple reports, Mixon has not cleared the concussion protocol yet. Unless that changes...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads Bucs to unlikely, last-second comeback win over Saints
For most of the game, Tom Brady didn’t look anything like the GOAT. In the final 5:21, Brady did what Brady always has done. He directed his 44th career comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in NFL history to break a tie with Peyton Manning.
NBC Sports
Dungy: 49ers' QB situation similar to Bucs' in 1999 season
When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the team turned to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy answered the call when San Francisco needed him, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, throwing...
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
How Shanahan initially reacted to Jimmy G's season-ending injury
Kyle Shanahan was presented with shocking news in the middle of the second quarter Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback who has been with Shanahan through nearly his entire tenure as the 49ers' head coach, suffered a season-ending foot injury on a sack early in the 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB
Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
NBC Sports
Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber
Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end. The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009. Bengals head coach Zac...
